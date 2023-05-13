KSI vs Joe Fournier Time, Date, and Fight Card

Are you ready for an epic showdown? Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 13, as the much-anticipated event, “KSI vs Joe Fournier,” takes center stage. This thrilling boxing match is set to be a battle for the ages, captivating fans from around the globe. With a star-studded fight card featuring Deji Olatunji, Swarmz, Salt Papi, Anthony Taylor, and many others, this event promises non-stop action and adrenaline-pumping excitement. In this article, we’ll delve into the details of the event, including the time, date, fight card, and all the matchups you won’t want to miss. So grab your popcorn, find a cozy spot on the couch, and let’s get ready to rumble!

KSI vs Joe Fournier Time, Date, Fight Card

Get your boxing gloves on and mark your calendars for the exhilarating showdown between KSI and Joe Fournier. The event will take place on Saturday, May 13, giving fight enthusiasts an evening they won’t forget. The action-packed event will kick off at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET, setting the stage for an evening filled with jaw-dropping matches.

Fight Card Weight Class Rounds MAIN EVENT: KSI vs Joe Fournier Cruiserweight 6 Deji Olatunji vs Swarmz Light heavyweight 4 Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor Cruiserweight 3 Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey Super-bantamweight 3 Viruzz vs DK Money Cruiserweight 4 Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii Super-bantamweight 4 WingsOfRedemption vs Boogie2988 Heavyweight 3 Corn vs Unbaer Welterweight 3 Luis Nestor vs Archie Cruiserweight 3 Mystery vs Zuckles Light heavyweight 3

Main Event: KSI vs Joe Fournier

The main event of the evening will witness KSI and Joe Fournier face off in a bout that’s been eagerly anticipated by fans. KSI, a popular YouTuber turned professional boxer, has been making waves in the boxing world with his determination and skill. Joe Fournier, a successful entrepreneur and boxer, is ready to give KSI a run for his money. With their combined passion and fighting spirit, this showdown promises to be a spectacle that you won’t want to miss.