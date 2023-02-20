Judo World Masters 2022 Dates, Live Stream, Prize Money, and Venue

It’s time to get ready for the 2022 Judo World Masters! This event is sure to be a highlight of your judo career, as it offers you the chance not only to showcase your skills on an international stage with competitors from around the world but also to prove yourself worthy of taking home a coveted gold medal. From intense training camps and rigorous competition brackets, this tournament will truly test your mettle and see who amongst Judokas is best suited for global success. Make sure you brush up on all things Judo in order Ready to take full advantage of this incredible opportunity – and perhaps make history along the way.

When is the 2022 Judo World Masters?

Judo World Masters starts from 20th December and ends on 22nd December 2022 which is a two day event.

Where To Watch 2022 Judo World Masters Live Stream Online?

We have not got any official information relating ot the streaming of Judo World Masters 2022. Viewers can follow the official youtube channel of Judo for live updates below.

Live: https://www.youtube.com/@judo/videos

Judo World Masters Prize Money

The winners of Judo World Masters 2022 will get €6,000. Let’s break down the prize pool below.

Medal Total Prize Money Judoka Coach Gold €6,000 €4,800 €1,200 Silver €4,000 €3,200 €800 Bronze €2,000 €1,600 €400

Where is Judo World Masters 2022 happening?

Pais Arena, Jerusalem, Israel will be the venue for 2022 Judo World Masters