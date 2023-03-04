IPL Auction 2023 Start Time in India IST, Purse, and Where To Watch Online?

It’s that time of year again – the IPL Auction for 2023 is here! After months of anticipation and speculation, the wait is finally over. This auction promises to be yet another exciting affair with teams vying to get a winning combination of players from around the world in an effort to put together their dream squad. The stakes are high this year as teams fight against each other for bragging rights and a chance at bagging lucrative contracts offered by corporate sponsorships. With expectations running high, it’s sure to be an eventful day at the auction house with plenty of surprises in store. So buckle up cricket fans, because IPL Auction 2023 is on its way.

What Time Will IPL Auction 2023 Starts in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch IPL Auction 2023 live from 2.30 PM IST on 23rd November 2022. The live coverage available on Hotstar.

IPL Auction 2023 Purse

Mumbai Indians: Rs 20.55 Crore

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 20.45 Crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 19.45 Crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 13.2 Crore

Lucknow Super Giant: Rs 23.35 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 8.75 Crore

Gujarat Titans: Rs 19.25 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 7.05 Crore

Punjab Kings: Rs 32.2 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 42.25 Crore

Where To Watch IPL Auction 2023

Star Sports will be the official broadcaster for 2023 IPL Auction. Cricket viewers can watch all moments online through Hotstar official website and mobile users can stream on Hotstar APP. Another best option to watch IPL Auction free is Jio Cinema App.