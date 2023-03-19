IIHF World Juniors 2023 Schedule, and Live Broadcast Details

IIHF World Juniors 2023 starts from 26th December 2022 to 5th January 2023. It’s that time of year again! Get ready for uninterrupted excitement and unrivaled entertainment as the IIHF World Juniors schedule 2023 is officially released! For the first time ever, this tournament will be held in four different countries: Czech Republic, Latvia, Canada and Sweden.

With a host of talented youngsters set to showcase their abilities on the biggest stage possible – and each nation hoping to walk away with international glory when it’s all said and done – this promises to be one of the most hotly-anticipated events in hockey history. Tune in as fans around the world witness thrilling matchups amongst some of junior hockey’s best players while they compete for gold at what can only be described as a “dream come true” kind of moment.

IIHF World Juniors 2023 Schedule

27th December 2022

Matchup Time (ET) TV Finland vs. Slovakia 11 a.m. TSN/NHL Network Germany vs. Sweden 1:30 p.m. TSN/NHL Network Switzerland vs. Latvia 4 p.m. TSN/NHL Network Austria vs. Czechia 6:30 p.m. TSN/NHL Network

28th December 2022

Matchup Time (ET) TV Slovakia vs. USA 4 p.m. TSN/NHL Network Canada vs. Germany 6:30 p.m. TSN/NHL Network

29th December 2022

Matchup Time (ET) TV Latvia vs. Finland 11 a.m. TSN/NHL Network Sweden vs. Czechia 1:30 p.m. TSN/NHL Network USA vs. Switzerland 4 p.m. TSN/NHL Network Austria vs. Canada 6:30 p.m. TSN/NHL Network

30th December 2022

Matchup Time (ET) TV Slovakia vs. Latvia 11 a.m. TSN/NHL Network Germany vs. Austria 4:30 p.m. TSN/NHL Network

31st December 2022

Matchup Time (ET) TV Switzerland vs. Slovakia 11 a.m. TSN/NHL Network Czechia vs. Germany 1:30 p.m. TSN/NHL Network USA vs. Finland 4 p.m. TSN/NHL Network Canada vs. Sweden 6:30 p.m. TSN/NHL Network

2nd January 2023

Matchup Time (ET) TV Placement Game 9:30 a.m. TSN/NHL Network Quarterfinal 11 a.m. TSN/NHL Network Quarterfinal 1:30 p.m. TSN/NHL Network Quarterfinal 4 p.m. TSN/NHL Network Quarterfinal 6:30 p.m. TSN/NHL Network

4th January 2023

Matchup Time (ET) TV Placement Game 11 a.m. TSN/NHL Network Semifinal 2:30 p.m. TSN/NHL Network Semifinal 6:30 p.m. TSN/NHL Network

5th January 2023

Matchup Time (ET) TV Placement Game 11 a.m. TSN/NHL Network Bronze Medal Game 2:30 p.m. TSN/NHL Network Gold Medal Game 6:30 p.m. TSN/NHL Network

Where To Watch IIHF World Juniors 2023 Live?

Here are best channels to watch World Juniors 2023.

TSN

NHL Network

TSN and NHL Network are the official live broadcasters for 2023 IIHF World Juniors.