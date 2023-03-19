The Genesis Invitational Golf 2023 is set to be one of the most exciting events in the world of golf this year. With a prize money purse of $20 million and the winner taking home $3.6 million, this tournament is sure to attract the best golfers from around the world. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the prize money, the players, and what to expect from the tournament.

What is the Genesis Invitational Golf 2023 Prize Money and Purse?

The Genesis Invitational Golf 2023 Prize Money and Purse is set at $20 million, with the winner taking home $3.6 million. This is a significant increase from previous years, and it’s sure to attract some of the best golfers from around the world.

Total Prize Money Purse: $20 million

Winner: $3.6 million

2nd winner: $2,180,000.00

3rd Winner: $1,380,000.00

4th Winner: $980,000.00

5th Winner: $820,000.00

6th Winner: $725,000.00

7th Winner: $675,000.00

8th Winner: $625,000.00

9th Winner: $585,000.00

10th Winner: $545,000.00

Who are the Top Contenders for the Genesis Invitational Golf 2023?

The Genesis Invitational Golf 2023 is set to be a highly competitive tournament, and there are a number of top golfers who are expected to participate. Some of the top contenders include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Rory McIlroy, as well as a number of up-and-coming golfers who are looking to make a name for themselves.

What Can We Expect from the Genesis Invitational Golf 2023?

The Genesis Invitational Golf 2023 is set to be one of the most exciting events in the world of golf this year. With a prize money purse of $20 million and the winner taking home $3.6 million, this tournament is sure to attract some of the best golfers from around the world. The tournament is also set to feature a number of top-notch courses, making it a truly unforgettable experience for golf fans.

FAQs

What is the prize money for the winner of the Genesis Invitational Golf 2023?

The prize money for the winner of the Genesis Invitational Golf 2023 is $3.6 million.

How much is the Genesis Invitational Golf 2023 Prize Money and Purse?

The Genesis Invitational Golf 2023 Prize Money and Purse is set at $20 million.

Who are the top golfers expected to participate in the Genesis Invitational Golf 2023?

Some of the top golfers expected to participate in the Genesis Invitational Golf 2023 include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Rory McIlroy.

Conclusion

The Genesis Invitational Golf 2023 is set to be one of the most exciting events in the world of golf this year, and it’s sure to attract some of the best golfers from around the world. With a prize money purse of $20 million and the winner taking home $3.6 million, this tournament is sure to be a must-watch for golf fans. So be sure to mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable tournament.