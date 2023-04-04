Concacaf Champions League 2023 Quarterfinals Referee Names (First Leg)

The CONCACAF Champions League 2023 Quarterfinals are just around the corner, and the excitement is building up amongst soccer fans across the world.

One of the key aspects of any soccer match is the referee, who plays a critical role in ensuring that the game is played fairly and in accordance with the rules. The CONCACAF has announced the names of the referees who will be officiating the Quarterfinals matches, and it is an impressive lineup of experienced and highly skilled officials. In this article, we will take a closer look at the referee names for the CONCACAF Champions League 2023 Quarterfinals and discuss their backgrounds and achievements.

Concacaf Champions League 2023 Quarterfinals Referees and Officials

DatesMatchesReferee Names
4th April 2023Philadelphia Union vs Atlas FCReferee: Said Martinez (HON, photo)
Assistant Referee 1: Walter Lopez (HON)
Assistant Referee 2: Christian Ramirez (HON)
Fourth Official: Melvin Matamoros (HON)
VAR: Tatiana Guzman (NCA)
AVAR: Selvin Brown (HON)
4th April 2023Club Leon vs VioletteReferee: Ismael Cornejo (SLV)
Assistant Referee 1: Juan Zumba (SLV)
Assistant Referee 2: Geovany Garcia (SLV)
Fourth Official: Jaime Herrera (SLV)
VAR: Chris Penso (USA)
AVAR: Víctor Rivas (USA)
5th April 2023Motagua vs TigresReferee: Armando Villarreal (USA)
Assistant Referee 1: Cory Richardson (USA)
Assistant Referee 2: Logan Brown (USA)
Fourth Official: Rubiel Vazquez (USA)
VAR: Allen Chapman (USA)
AVAR: Timothy Ford (USA)
5th April 2023Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FCReferee: Fernando Guerrero (MEX)
Assistant Referee 1: Jose Martínez (MEX)
Assistant Referee 2: Michel Espinoza (MEX)
Fourth Official: Daniel Quintero (MEX)
VAR: Erick Miranda (MEX)
AVAR: Diana Perez (MEX)

