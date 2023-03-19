Channels To Watch 2022 World Cup FIFA Live From Spain

To watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live from Spain, you’ll need to tune in to the official broadcaster. The matches will be broadcast on television and online through Mediapro & RTVE, so you’ll have plenty of options for how to catch all the action. Here’s what you need to know about watching World Cup live from Spain.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. A total of 32 teams will compete in the tournament, with Spain hoping to defend their title as world champions.

You can also watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live online through the official website or apps. The website will offer a live stream of all the matches, as well as highlights, interviews, and other exclusive content.

About Mediapro & RTVE

Mediapro is a leading audiovisual production and services company in Spain. They produce content for television, cinema, and advertising, and also have their channels. RTVE is the public broadcaster in Spain, and they will be partnering with Mediapro to show all of the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches live.

The Cordcutter’s way for the people of Spain

If you don’t like the usual route then here are some awesome cord-cutters way for the fans from Spain.

Fubo TV: You can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live on Fubo TV with a 7-day free trial. After that, it costs $44.99/month on average. In general, it comprises Mediapro and RTVE, as well as other channels such as ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBCSN.

Sling TV: It comes with a 30-day free trial for its premium pass. After that, it costs $35/month. Mediapro, RTVE, ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBCSN are included in its bundle and the stream quality is also decent.

Roku: Roku comes with a great 30-day free trial. Regular Subscription will cost $44.99/month. You might have to point the device towards the right broadcaster to view the games. For that, referring to their official documentation will be helpful.

Playstation Vue: Playstation Vue has a 5-day free trial. After that, it costs $50/month. Some of the packages include Mediapro & RTVE, so that would be enough to meet your requirements.

Youtube TV: Youtube TV has a 7-day free trial, but we are sure that no one would like to cancel once they experience the quality of it. The regular cost is $64.99/month. It has many channels in its bundle that will live stream FIFA 2022. So, give it a try.

That’s it Folks!

So there you have it! These are the best ways to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live from Spain. Tune in to Mediapro & RTVE to catch all the action, or stream it online through the official website or app.

You can also use a cord-cutting service like Fubo TV, Sling TV, Roku, Playstation Vue, or Youtube TV to watch the matches live. Whichever way you choose to watch, you’re sure to have a front-row seat to all the action!