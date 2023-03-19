Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Referee List, and Officials Names for UEFA Round of 16

Football fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, which promises to be a thrilling encounter. As with any high-profile match, the choice of referee is crucial, and the Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea referee list has now been released, with Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP) set to take charge of the game.
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea starts today at 3 PM ET
Who Will Officiate Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Match UEFA Round of 16 Match?
Let’s take a closer look at the full list of officials for this crucial match.
- Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)
- Assistant Referee 1: Diego Barbero Sevilla (ESP)
- Assistant Referee 2: Ángel Nevado Rodríguez (ESP)
- Fourth Official: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández (ESP)
- Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (ESP)
- Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)
- UEFA Referee Observer: Darko Čeferin (SVN)
- UEFA Delegate: Tammo Beishuizen (NED)
Who is Jesús Gil Manzano?
Jesús Gil Manzano is a highly experienced Spanish referee who has been a FIFA listed referee since 2014. He has previously refereed games in the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He has a reputation for being a firm but fair referee, and is known for his excellent communication skills on the pitch.
A Closer Look at the Assistant Referees
Diego Barbero Sevilla and Ángel Nevado Rodríguez, both from Spain, will serve as the assistant referees for the Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea match. They will be responsible for assisting the main referee in making decisions on the pitch, including offside calls, fouls, and other incidents. The two assistant referees have a wealth of experience, having previously worked together in many high-profile matches.
The Fourth Official
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández Guillermo Cuadra Fernández, another Spanish referee, has been appointed as the fourth official for the Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea match. The fourth official is responsible for a variety of tasks, including replacing the assistant referees if necessary, and handling substitutions.
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR)
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the match is Alejandro José Hernández Hernández, while the assistant video assistant referee is Juan Martínez Munuera. They will be responsible for reviewing key incidents on the pitch, such as penalties, goals, and red card decisions. The VAR has become an increasingly important part of modern football, and can often make the difference in close matches.
UEFA Referee Observer
Darko Čeferin Darko Čeferin from Slovenia has been appointed as the UEFA Referee Observer for the match. The role of the referee observer is to assess the performance of the referee team and provide feedback to UEFA. This feedback is used to improve the quality of refereeing across UEFA competitions.
UEFA Delegate
Tammo Beishuizen Tammo Beishuizen from the Netherlands has been appointed as the UEFA Delegate for the match. The delegate is responsible for ensuring that the match is conducted in accordance with UEFA regulations and guidelines. They will also be responsible for liaising with the various officials
FAQs
- Who is Jesús Gil Manzano, the referee for Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea match?
Jesús Gil Manzano is a Spanish professional football referee. He was born on 4 April 1984, in Don Benito, Spain. He has been a FIFA referee since 2014, and has officiated several high-profile matches, including the UEFA Europa League final in 2018.
- What is the role of the video assistant referee (VAR) in football matches?
The video assistant referee (VAR) is an official who assists the referee on the field with decisions that can be reviewed on video. VAR is used to correct clear and obvious errors in situations such as goals, penalty decisions, and red card offenses.
- Who is Darko Čeferin, the UEFA Referee Observer for the match?
Darko Čeferin is a retired Slovenian football referee. He is the cousin of Aleksander Čeferin, the current president of UEFA. After retiring from active refereeing, Darko Čeferin became a UEFA Referee Observer and has been assigned to observe several high-profile matches.
- What is the role of the UEFA Delegate in football matches?
The UEFA Delegate is an official who represents UEFA at a match. The delegate is responsible for ensuring that the match is conducted in accordance with UEFA regulations and rules. They are also responsible for liaising with the match officials, ensuring that the stadium is safe and secure, and ensuring that the media and other guests are properly accommodated.
Conclusion
The Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea match promises to be an exciting fixture, with both teams looking to advance to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The match officials for the fixture are all experienced and have officiated several high-profile matches in the past. Jesús Gil Manzano, the referee for the match, will be assisted by Diego Barbero Sevilla and Ángel Nevado Rodríguez, while Guillermo Cuadra Fernández will be the fourth official. Alejandro José Hernández Hernández and Juan Martínez Munuera will serve as the video assistant referee (VAR) and assistant video assistant referee, respectively. Darko Čeferin will observe the match, while Tammo Beishuizen will serve as the UEFA Delegate.
Leave a Reply