Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Referee List, and Officials Names for UEFA Round of 16

Football fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, which promises to be a thrilling encounter. As with any high-profile match, the choice of referee is crucial, and the Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea referee list has now been released, with Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP) set to take charge of the game.

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea starts today at 3 PM ET

Who Will Officiate Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Match UEFA Round of 16 Match?

Let’s take a closer look at the full list of officials for this crucial match.

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

Assistant Referee 1: Diego Barbero Sevilla (ESP)

Assistant Referee 2: Ángel Nevado Rodríguez (ESP)

Fourth Official: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández (ESP)

Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (ESP)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)

UEFA Referee Observer: Darko Čeferin (SVN)

UEFA Delegate: Tammo Beishuizen (NED)

Who is Jesús Gil Manzano?

Jesús Gil Manzano is a highly experienced Spanish referee who has been a FIFA listed referee since 2014. He has previously refereed games in the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He has a reputation for being a firm but fair referee, and is known for his excellent communication skills on the pitch.

A Closer Look at the Assistant Referees

Diego Barbero Sevilla and Ángel Nevado Rodríguez, both from Spain, will serve as the assistant referees for the Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea match. They will be responsible for assisting the main referee in making decisions on the pitch, including offside calls, fouls, and other incidents. The two assistant referees have a wealth of experience, having previously worked together in many high-profile matches.

The Fourth Official

Guillermo Cuadra Fernández Guillermo Cuadra Fernández, another Spanish referee, has been appointed as the fourth official for the Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea match. The fourth official is responsible for a variety of tasks, including replacing the assistant referees if necessary, and handling substitutions.

T he Video Assistant Referee (VAR)

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the match is Alejandro José Hernández Hernández, while the assistant video assistant referee is Juan Martínez Munuera. They will be responsible for reviewing key incidents on the pitch, such as penalties, goals, and red card decisions. The VAR has become an increasingly important part of modern football, and can often make the difference in close matches.

UEFA Referee Observer

Darko Čeferin Darko Čeferin from Slovenia has been appointed as the UEFA Referee Observer for the match. The role of the referee observer is to assess the performance of the referee team and provide feedback to UEFA. This feedback is used to improve the quality of refereeing across UEFA competitions.

UEFA Delegate

Tammo Beishuizen Tammo Beishuizen from the Netherlands has been appointed as the UEFA Delegate for the match. The delegate is responsible for ensuring that the match is conducted in accordance with UEFA regulations and guidelines. They will also be responsible for liaising with the various officials