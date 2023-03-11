Barcelona vs Manchester United Referee Names and List, All You Need to Know About the Officials for the Match

Europa League is one of the most prestigious club football tournaments in the world, and every match is critical for the teams competing in it. In the upcoming Barcelona vs Manchester United match, the officials who will be responsible for maintaining fair play and upholding the rules of the game are crucial. In this article, we will provide you with all the necessary details about the Barcelona vs Manchester United Referee Names and List, including the referees and their assistants, VAR, and referee observer.

Date: Friday, 16th February 2023

Friday, 16th February 2023 Time: 12:45 PM ET

Barcelona vs Manchester United Referee, and Full Match Officials

Here is the full list of match officials for the Barcelona vs Manchester United match.

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

Assistant Referee 1: Alberto Tegoni (ITA)

Assistant Referee 2: Daniele Bindoni (ITA)

Fourth Official: Simone Sozza (ITA)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

AVAR: Luca Pairetto (ITA)

Referee Observer: Dejan Filipović SRB)

Referee and Assistant Referees

Maurizio Mariani from Italy has been appointed as the referee for the Barcelona vs Manchester United match. He will be assisted by two Italian assistant referees, Alberto Tegoni and Daniele Bindoni. Simone Sozza, also from Italy, has been appointed as the fourth official for the match. The main referee and his assistants will work together to make decisions throughout the game and ensure that the match is played fairly and in accordance with the laws of the game.

VAR and AVAR

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and his assistant (AVAR) have become an integral part of modern football, and they are also appointed for the Barcelona vs Manchester United match. Massimiliano Irrati from Italy will serve as the VAR, and he will be assisted by Luca Pairetto, also from Italy, as the AVAR. The VAR will review decisions made by the main referee throughout the match, and if necessary, he will communicate with the referee to make any necessary corrections.

Referee Observer

The UEFA has appointed Dejan Filipović from Serbia as the referee observer for the Barcelona vs Manchester United match. The observer will assess the performance of the main referee and his assistants, as well as the VAR and AVAR, to ensure that the match is officiated according to the highest standards of fairness and consistency.

FAQs:

Q. Will the referees be announced before every match in the Champions League?

A. Yes, UEFA announces the referees for each match of the Champions League in advance.

Q. How are the referees and their assistants chosen for the Champions League matches?

A. UEFA selects the referees based on their performance, experience, and skills.

Q. Can the teams challenge the decisions made by the referees?

A. No, the decisions made by the referees during the match are final, and the teams cannot challenge them.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Barcelona vs Manchester United Referee Names and List has been announced, and the officials appointed for the match are all experienced and qualified. The referees and their assistants, as well as the VAR and AVAR, will work together to ensure that the match is played fairly and in accordance with the rules of the game. With the UEFA Champions League being one of the most prestigious club football tournaments in the world, the importance of the officials’ role cannot be overstated.