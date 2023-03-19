Al Ahly vs Real Madrid Match Referee, Officials: Who will be in Charge of the High-Stakes Encounter

Football fans around the world are gearing up for the much-anticipated match between Al Ahly SC of Egypt and Real Madrid CF of Spain. The match, set to take place on the 8th of February 2023, promises to be a high-stakes encounter as both teams will be fighting for a place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

With so much on the line, it’s important to know who will be calling the shots during the game. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Al Ahly SC (EGY) vs Real Madrid CF (ESP) match officials and what role they will play in determining the outcome of the match.

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid Match Referee, and Officials

Referee: Andrés Matonte (URU)

Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas Taran (URU)

Assistant Referee 2: Martin Soppi (URU)

Fourth Official: Ivan Barton (SLV)

VAR: Nicolas Gallo (COL)

AVAR: Juan Soto (VEN)

Offside VAR: Kathryn Nesbitt (USA)

Support VAR: Fernando Guerrero (MEX)

