Al Ahly vs. Flamengo Referee Names Announced for FIFA Club World Cup Finals

The FIFA Club World Cup is one of the biggest events in the world of soccer, bringing together the top club teams from different countries to compete for the coveted title. The upcoming final between Al Ahly SC (EGY) and CR Flamengo (BRA) is sure to be a closely contested match, and the pressure is on for the referees to make sure it is played fairly and without any controversy. In this article, we’ll take a look at the referees who have been chosen to officiate the match and what role each of them will play.

Al Ahly vs. Flamengo Referees List

Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal (ALG)

Assistant Referee 1: Mokrane Gourari (ALG)

Assistant Referee 2: Khalil Hassani (TUN)

Fourth Official: Andrés Matonte (URU)

VAR: Juan Soto (VEN)

AVAR: Nicolas Gallo (COL)

Offside VAR: Nicolas Taran (URU)

Support VAR: Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP)

The Referee:

Mustapha Ghorbal (ALG) At the center of the action will be Mustapha Ghorbal, the referee for the FIFA Club World Cup final between Al Ahly SC (EGY) and CR Flamengo (BRA). Ghorbal is an experienced official, having officiated in many high-stakes matches in the past. He is known for his quick decisions and his ability to keep control of the game, making him an excellent choice for such a big event.

Assistant Referees:

To support Ghorbal on the field, he will be joined by two assistant referees, Mokrane Gourari (ALG) and Khalil Hassani (TUN). These officials will help him keep an eye on the action and make crucial calls, such as offsides, when the play is too fast for the referee to see.

Fourth Official:

Andrés Matonte (URU) The fourth official, Andrés Matonte (URU), will be stationed near the sidelines, ready to step in if necessary. Matonte will also be responsible for keeping track of substitutions, injury time, and any other administrative tasks that may arise during the match.

VAR and AVAR Officials:

To ensure that all decisions made on the field are correct, the FIFA Club World Cup final will also have a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and an Assistant Video Assistant Referee (AVAR) on hand. Juan Soto (VEN) will be in charge of the VAR, while Nicolas Gallo (COL) will serve as the AVAR. They will be watching the game closely and communicating with the referees on the field as needed.

Offside VAR:

Nicolas Taran (URU) In addition to the VAR and AVAR, there will also be an offside VAR, Nicolas Taran (URU), whose role will be to monitor the offside decisions made by the referees. He will be able to communicate with the referees and provide them with any relevant information they may need.

Support VAR:

Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP) Finally, the Support VAR, Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP), will be available to assist with any technical issues that may arise during the match. He will also be responsible for reviewing any footage that may be needed for making decisions.

conclusion

In conclusion, the FIFA Club World Cup finals between Al Ahly SC (EGY) and CR Flamengo (BRA) will be officiated by a highly qualified and experienced group of referees led by Mustapha Ghorbal (ALG) as the main referee.

With the support of Mokrane Gourari (ALG), Khalil Hassani (TUN), Andrés Matonte (URU), Juan Soto (VEN), Nicolas Gallo (COL), Nicolas Taran (URU), and Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP) as the VAR, AVAR, Offside VAR, and Support VAR respectively, fans can expect a fair and unbiased match.

These officials have proven their competence in many matches across the world, and they will undoubtedly bring their expertise to the FIFA Club World Cup finals. Regardless of the outcome of the match, the referees’ performance will play a crucial role in ensuring that the game is played in a spirit of fair play and sportsmanship.