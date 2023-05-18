Get ready for the 2023 PGA Championship with our comprehensive guide on tee times. Discover the schedule, FAQs, and more about the highly anticipated golf tournament.

The 2023 PGA Championship is set to be an exhilarating event for golf enthusiasts worldwide. As players gear up for this prestigious tournament, it’s crucial to stay informed about the schedule and tee times. In this guide, we’ll delve into the details surrounding the 2023 PGA Championship tee times, ensuring you have all the essential information to enjoy the tournament to the fullest.

The tee times for the 2023 PGA Championship will play a crucial role in determining the course of the tournament. Knowing when your favorite players are scheduled to tee off can help you plan your viewing schedule accordingly. Here’s what you need to know about the tee times:

No. 1

Tee Times (Time in ET) Players No. 1 7:00 a.m. Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, Steven Alker 7:11 a.m. Ben Griffin, Chris French, Joel Dahmen 7:22 a.m. Wyatt Worthington II, Nico Echavarria, Wyndham Clark 7:33 a.m. Tom Hoge, K.H. Lee, Ryan Fox 7:44 a.m. Paul Casey, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler 7:55 a.m. Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala 8:06 a.m. Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann 8:17 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington 8:28 a.m. Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes 8:39 a.m. Lee Hodges, Callm Tarren, David Lingmerth 8:50 a.m. Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele 9:01 a.m. Jeremy Wells, Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus 9:12 a.m. Anthony Cordes, Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester 12:30 p.m. Matt Cahill, Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis 12:41 p.m. Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith 12:51 p.m. Alex Beach, Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim 1:03 p.m. Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor 1:14 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie 1:25 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama 1:36 p.m. Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau 1:47 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson 1:58 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson 2:09 p.m. Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira 2:20 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch 2:31 p.m. Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari 2:42 p.m. Russell Grove, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor

No. 10