2023 MLB Opening Day Schedule

The excitement of a new Major League Baseball (MLB) season is always palpable, and the 2023 Opening Day schedule promises to deliver that same level of anticipation and thrill for fans across the world. As teams gear up for the start of the season, baseball enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the 2023 Opening Day schedule to see which matchups will kick off the season.

MLB Opening Day Schedule (ET Time) – 30th March 2023

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals – 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees – 1:05 p.m

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox – 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs – 2:20 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays – 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers – 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds – 4:10 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres – 4:10 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals – 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals – 4:10 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami Marlins – 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros – 7:08 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics – 10:07 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers – 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners – 10:10 p.m.

The schedule will feature a wide range of games, from traditional rivalry matchups to new and exciting interleague matchups. With top teams and players poised to make a run at the playoffs and the World Series, the 2023 MLB season is sure to be a thrilling ride from the very first pitch.