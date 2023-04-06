2023 Masters Tee Times

Welcome to the 2023 Masters Tournament, where the world’s finest golfers gather at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club to compete for the coveted Green Jacket.

As the first major championship of the year, the Masters sets the stage for an unforgettable season. With each round, anticipation and excitement build, as fans eagerly watch their favorite players navigate the iconic fairways, dazzling azaleas, and treacherous greens.

In this guide, we’ll cover the 2023 Masters Tee Times, providing you with all the information you need to follow every moment of this legendary event. From the opening shots of the first round to the thrilling finale on Sunday, get ready for a week of unparalleled golf action and history in the making.

TimeGolfer 1Golfer 2Golfer 3
7:40 a.m.Gary PlayerJack NicklausTom Watson (Honorary Starters)
8:00 a.m.Mike WeirKevin Na
8:12 a.m.Vijay SinghScott StallingsMatthew McClean
8:24 a.m.Sandy LyleJason KokrakTalor Gooch
8:36 a.m.Fred CouplesRussell HenleyAlex Noren
8:48 a.m.Adrian MeronkKevin KisnerLouis Oosthuizen
9:00 a.m.Larry MizeMin Woo LeeHarrison Crowe
9:12 a.m.Sergio GarciaKazuki HigaKeith Mitchell
9:24 a.m.Patrick ReedAdam SvenssonSahith Theegala
9:36 a.m.Shane LowryMackenzie HughesThomas Pieters
9:48 a.m.Bubba WatsonSeamus PowerMateo Fernandez de Oliveira
10:06 a.m.Abraham AncerChris KirkKeegan Bradley
10:18 a.m.Tiger WoodsViktor HovlandXander Schauffele
10:30 a.m.Adam ScottPatrick CantlayKurt Kitayama
10:42 a.m.Justin ThomasJon RahmCameron Young
10:54 a.m.Hideki MatsuyamaCameron SmithSungjae Im
11:06 a.m.Jose Maria OlazabalCameron Champ
11:18 a.m.Charl SchwartzelTaylor MooreAldrich Potgieter
11:30 a.m.J.T. PostonFrancesco MolinariBryson DeChambeau
11:42 a.m.Bernhard LangerMito PereiraBen Carr
11:54 a.m.Danny WillettGary WoodlandBrooks Koepka
12:12 p.m.Sepp StrakaHarold Varner IIIK.H. Lee
12:24 p.m.Phil MickelsonTom HogeSi Woo Kim
12:36 p.m.Billy HorschelHarris EnglishRyan Fox
12:48 p.m.Zach JohnsonJason DayGordon Sargent
1:00 p.m.Brian HarmanJoaquin NiemannTyrrell Hatton
1:12 p.m.Dustin JohnsonCorey ConnersJustin Rose
1:24 p.m.Matt FitzpatrickCollin MorikawaWill Zalatoris
1:36 p.m.Scottie SchefflerMax HomaSam Bennett
1:48 p.m.Tom KimRory McIlroySam Burns
2:00 p.m.Jordan SpiethTommy FleetwoodTony Finau

