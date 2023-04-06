Welcome to the 2023 Masters Tournament, where the world’s finest golfers gather at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club to compete for the coveted Green Jacket.
As the first major championship of the year, the Masters sets the stage for an unforgettable season. With each round, anticipation and excitement build, as fans eagerly watch their favorite players navigate the iconic fairways, dazzling azaleas, and treacherous greens.
In this guide, we’ll cover the 2023 Masters Tee Times, providing you with all the information you need to follow every moment of this legendary event. From the opening shots of the first round to the thrilling finale on Sunday, get ready for a week of unparalleled golf action and history in the making.
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:40 a.m.
|Gary Player
|Jack Nicklaus
|Tom Watson (Honorary Starters)
|8:00 a.m.
|Mike Weir
|Kevin Na
|8:12 a.m.
|Vijay Singh
|Scott Stallings
|Matthew McClean
|8:24 a.m.
|Sandy Lyle
|Jason Kokrak
|Talor Gooch
|8:36 a.m.
|Fred Couples
|Russell Henley
|Alex Noren
|8:48 a.m.
|Adrian Meronk
|Kevin Kisner
|Louis Oosthuizen
|9:00 a.m.
|Larry Mize
|Min Woo Lee
|Harrison Crowe
|9:12 a.m.
|Sergio Garcia
|Kazuki Higa
|Keith Mitchell
|9:24 a.m.
|Patrick Reed
|Adam Svensson
|Sahith Theegala
|9:36 a.m.
|Shane Lowry
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Thomas Pieters
|9:48 a.m.
|Bubba Watson
|Seamus Power
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|10:06 a.m.
|Abraham Ancer
|Chris Kirk
|Keegan Bradley
|10:18 a.m.
|Tiger Woods
|Viktor Hovland
|Xander Schauffele
|10:30 a.m.
|Adam Scott
|Patrick Cantlay
|Kurt Kitayama
|10:42 a.m.
|Justin Thomas
|Jon Rahm
|Cameron Young
|10:54 a.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Cameron Smith
|Sungjae Im
|11:06 a.m.
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|Cameron Champ
|11:18 a.m.
|Charl Schwartzel
|Taylor Moore
|Aldrich Potgieter
|11:30 a.m.
|J.T. Poston
|Francesco Molinari
|Bryson DeChambeau
|11:42 a.m.
|Bernhard Langer
|Mito Pereira
|Ben Carr
|11:54 a.m.
|Danny Willett
|Gary Woodland
|Brooks Koepka
|12:12 p.m.
|Sepp Straka
|Harold Varner III
|K.H. Lee
|12:24 p.m.
|Phil Mickelson
|Tom Hoge
|Si Woo Kim
|12:36 p.m.
|Billy Horschel
|Harris English
|Ryan Fox
|12:48 p.m.
|Zach Johnson
|Jason Day
|Gordon Sargent
|1:00 p.m.
|Brian Harman
|Joaquin Niemann
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1:12 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson
|Corey Conners
|Justin Rose
|1:24 p.m.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Collin Morikawa
|Will Zalatoris
|1:36 p.m.
|Scottie Scheffler
|Max Homa
|Sam Bennett
|1:48 p.m.
|Tom Kim
|Rory McIlroy
|Sam Burns
|2:00 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Tony Finau
