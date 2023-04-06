Welcome to the 2023 Masters Tournament, where the world’s finest golfers gather at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club to compete for the coveted Green Jacket.

As the first major championship of the year, the Masters sets the stage for an unforgettable season. With each round, anticipation and excitement build, as fans eagerly watch their favorite players navigate the iconic fairways, dazzling azaleas, and treacherous greens.

In this guide, we’ll cover the 2023 Masters Tee Times, providing you with all the information you need to follow every moment of this legendary event. From the opening shots of the first round to the thrilling finale on Sunday, get ready for a week of unparalleled golf action and history in the making.

Time Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3 7:40 a.m. Gary Player Jack Nicklaus Tom Watson (Honorary Starters) 8:00 a.m. Mike Weir Kevin Na 8:12 a.m. Vijay Singh Scott Stallings Matthew McClean 8:24 a.m. Sandy Lyle Jason Kokrak Talor Gooch 8:36 a.m. Fred Couples Russell Henley Alex Noren 8:48 a.m. Adrian Meronk Kevin Kisner Louis Oosthuizen 9:00 a.m. Larry Mize Min Woo Lee Harrison Crowe 9:12 a.m. Sergio Garcia Kazuki Higa Keith Mitchell 9:24 a.m. Patrick Reed Adam Svensson Sahith Theegala 9:36 a.m. Shane Lowry Mackenzie Hughes Thomas Pieters 9:48 a.m. Bubba Watson Seamus Power Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 10:06 a.m. Abraham Ancer Chris Kirk Keegan Bradley 10:18 a.m. Tiger Woods Viktor Hovland Xander Schauffele 10:30 a.m. Adam Scott Patrick Cantlay Kurt Kitayama 10:42 a.m. Justin Thomas Jon Rahm Cameron Young 10:54 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama Cameron Smith Sungjae Im 11:06 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal Cameron Champ 11:18 a.m. Charl Schwartzel Taylor Moore Aldrich Potgieter 11:30 a.m. J.T. Poston Francesco Molinari Bryson DeChambeau 11:42 a.m. Bernhard Langer Mito Pereira Ben Carr 11:54 a.m. Danny Willett Gary Woodland Brooks Koepka 12:12 p.m. Sepp Straka Harold Varner III K.H. Lee 12:24 p.m. Phil Mickelson Tom Hoge Si Woo Kim 12:36 p.m. Billy Horschel Harris English Ryan Fox 12:48 p.m. Zach Johnson Jason Day Gordon Sargent 1:00 p.m. Brian Harman Joaquin Niemann Tyrrell Hatton 1:12 p.m. Dustin Johnson Corey Conners Justin Rose