2023 XFL Football Schedule Week 3

by Leave a Comment

If you’re a fan of XFL football, then you’re in for a treat this week as XFL Football 2023 Schedule Week 2 is all set to begin. This week features four exciting matches that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at each of these matches and what you can expect.

2023 XFL Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, March 4

1:00 PM ET — Seattle Sea Dragons at Vegas Vipers, FX

Sunday, March 5

1:00 PM ET — St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, FX

4:00 PM ET — Orlando Guardians at Arlington Renegades, FX

8:00 PM ET — San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2

XFL 2023 Teams

The XFL, a professional American football league, is set to make a comeback in 2023 with eight new teams. The league was first introduced in 2001, but it folded after just one season. However, the XFL was revived in 2020 but had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is now ready to make a return with teams from various cities across the United States. The XFL has already revealed the names and logos of its new teams, and fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the new season. With a focus on innovation and fan engagement, the XFL 2023 is expected to bring a fresh and exciting experience to American football fans.

2023 XFL season teams
Club City Stadium Surface Capacity Head coach
South Division
Arlington Renegades Arlington, Texas Choctaw Stadium Grass 25,000 Bob Stoops
Houston Roughnecks Houston, Texas TDECU Stadium Turf 40,000 Wade Phillips
Orlando Guardians Orlando, Florida Camping World Stadium Turf 60,219 Terrell Buckley
San Antonio Brahmas San Antonio, Texas Alamodome Turf 64,000 Hines Ward
North Division
DC Defenders Washington, D.C. Audi Field Grass 20,000 Reggie Barlow
Seattle Sea Dragons Seattle, Washington Lumen Field Turf 69,000 Jim Haslett
St. Louis BattleHawks St. Louis, Missouri The Dome at America’s Center Turf 66,965 Anthony Becht
Vegas Vipers Las Vegas, Nevada Cashman Field Grass 12,500 Rod Woodson

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *