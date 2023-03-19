If you’re a fan of XFL football, then you’re in for a treat this week as XFL Football 2023 Schedule Week 2 is all set to begin. This week features four exciting matches that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at each of these matches and what you can expect.

2023 XFL Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, March 4

1:00 PM ET — Seattle Sea Dragons at Vegas Vipers, FX

Sunday, March 5

1:00 PM ET — St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, FX

4:00 PM ET — Orlando Guardians at Arlington Renegades, FX

8:00 PM ET — San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2

XFL 2023 Teams

The XFL, a professional American football league, is set to make a comeback in 2023 with eight new teams. The league was first introduced in 2001, but it folded after just one season. However, the XFL was revived in 2020 but had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is now ready to make a return with teams from various cities across the United States. The XFL has already revealed the names and logos of its new teams, and fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the new season. With a focus on innovation and fan engagement, the XFL 2023 is expected to bring a fresh and exciting experience to American football fans.