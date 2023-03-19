Saudi Cup Horse Race 2023, The World’s Richest Race Prize Money Details

The world of horse racing is gearing up for one of the most exciting events of the year – the Saudi Cup 2023. With a whopping total prize money of USD$ 31.5m, the Saudi Cup is set to become the world’s richest horse race.

The Saudi Cup 2023 will bring together the best horses and jockeys from around the globe to compete for the ultimate prize. This event is not only a showcase of talent but also a celebration of the love of horses and the sport of horse racing. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Saudi Cup 2023, from the prize money to the schedule, the contenders, and more.

Saudi Cup 2023, The World’s Richest Horse Race

The Saudi Cup 2023 is set to take place on February 18 and 19, 2023, at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event is organized by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia and will be broadcast live on major television networks around the world.

Prize Money Breakdown

The total prize money for the Saudi Cup 2023 is USD$ 31.5m, with the winning horse and jockey taking home a staggering USD$ 20m (Estimated). The remaining prize money will be distributed among the other top finishers, with the runner-up receiving USD$ 3.5m(Estimated), and the third-place finisher getting USD$ 2m(Estimated).

The Contenders

The Saudi Cup 2023 is set to attract the best horses and jockeys from around the world. Some of the top contenders for the race include:

Mishriff: The four-year-old colt from the United Kingdom is considered one of the top horses in the world and is a favorite to win the Saudi Cup 2023.

Life is Good: The three-year-old colt from the United States is unbeaten in three races and is considered a rising star in the sport.

Knicks Go: The five-year-old gelding from the United States is the current Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile champion and has won over USD$ 7m in prize money.

Schedule of Events

The Saudi Cup 2023 is a two-day event, with the main race taking place on the second day. Here’s a rundown of the schedule of events:

Day 1:

Obaiya Cup (Listed Race)

Samba Saudi Derby (Listed Race)

Saudi Arabia Handicap (Handicap Race)

The Long Distance Cup (Group 2)

Day 2:

The Saudi Sprint (Group 3)

The Saudi Handicap (Handicap Race)

The Saudi Derby (Group 2)

The Saudia Cup (Group 1)

FAQs

Q: What is the total prize money for the Saudi Cup 2023?

A: The total prize money for the Saudi Cup 2023 is USD$ 31.5m.

Q: When is the Saudi Cup 2023 taking place?

A: The Saudi Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place on February 18 and 19, 2023.

Q: Where is the Saudi Cup 2023 taking place?

A: The Saudi Cup 2023 is taking at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.