Qatar vs. Ecuador Starting Lineups For Group A Opening Match On 20th November 2022

The final squad list for Qatar vs. Ecuador will be confirmed Thirty minutes before the kickoff. The live coverage starts at 11 AM ET on 20th November 2022. The Qatar national football team is set to take on Ecuador in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. This promises to be an exciting game, as both teams have strong players who can make a significant impact. Read on for a closer look at Qatar vs. Ecuador final squad, and see which team is likely to come out on top.

Only a few hours until the big game between Qatar and Ecuador. Both teams have been practicing hard and are ready to take home the trophy. Below is a list of the final squads for each team, so you can see who will be playing in the big match. Which team do you think will win? Let us know in the comments below.

The final lineups for Qatar vs Ecuador game is confirmed. Here’s a look at each team’s final squad.

Qatar starting lineup:

Al-Sheeb; Ró-Ró, Hisham, Khoukhi, A. Hassan, Ahmed; Hatem, Boudiaf; Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali, Afif

Ecuador starting lineup:

Domínguez; Ángelo Preciado, F. Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Plata, J. Méndez, Caicedo, Ibarra; Valencia, Estrada

Qatar and Ecuador Upcoming World Cup Schedule

Qatar and Ecuador will play Three games in group stage matches. Here is the full schedule for both teams below.

Qatar Upcoming Games

Qatar vs. Ecuador – 20th November 2022

Netherlands vs. Ecuador – 25th November 2022

Ecuador vs. Senegal – 29th November 2022

Ecudor Upcoming Games

Where To Watch Qatar vs. Ecuador game Online?

The match will be streamed everywhere in the World. Check out full list of channels to watch Qatar vs Ecuador World Cup game here.