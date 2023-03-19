Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table, and Team Standings – Updated Daily

The live updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Points table are here. Every group’s matches, total wins, and points will be updated after each game here.

Here is the 2022 FIFA World Cup Points Table For You Updated Daily

The current world cup edition is divided into 32 teams, eight groups from A to H, refer to the information and table below to know more about it.

Group A

Group A of the FIFA World Cup features Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, and The Netherlands. As the competition progresses, the teams will accumulate points based on their results in matches. After all group stage fixtures have been completed, the team with the highest points total will advance to the tournament’s next round.

Group A Teams MP W D L GA GF Pts Qatar Senegal Netherlands Ecuador

Group B

Group B of the FIFA World Cup contains England, Iran, the USA, and Wales. The main objective for every team is to earn as many points as they can through wins and draws in order to progress onto the next round of competition.

Group B Teams MP W D L GA GF Pts England Iran USA Wales

Group C

Group C in the FIFA World Cup features Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland. Each team will gain points after each match played based on their final score. The team with the most total points at the end of all group-stage fixtures will advance to compete in the next round of games.

Group C Teams MP W D L GA GF Pts Argentina Saudi Arabia Mexico Poland

Group D

The teams in Group D of the FIFA World Cup are France, Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia. The team with the most points at the end of the group stage will advance to compete against another group’s winner. Here is the table that you can refer to check the points.

Group D Teams MP W D L GA GF Pts France Australia Denmark Tunisia

Group E

Group E consists of Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, and Japan. All teams will gain points based on their game results, with the team that has earned the most total points at group stages will have a progression to further rounds.

Group E Teams MP W D L GA GF Pts Spain Costa Rica Germany Japan

Group F

The teams in Group F are Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia. Points will be earned by each team for wins and draws. With extra possible bonus points to be awarded based on additional achievements. The table below indicates the current points situation for every team in this group

Group F Teams MP W D L GA GF Pts Belgium Canada Morocco Croatia

Group G

The FIFA World Cup’s Group G includes Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. Accumulated points will be given to teams based on their results from matches played in the group stage. At the end of all fixtures, whichever team has earned the most total points will progress to the next round of competition.

Group G Teams MP W D L GA GF Pts Brazil Serbia Switzerland Cameroon

Group H

In Group H of the FIFA World Cup, there are four teams: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and Korea. These teams will get points based on their game outcomes. The team with more total points than any other team at the end of all group-stage games will move on to compete against another group.

Group H Teams MP W D L GA GF Pts Portugal Ghana Uruguay South Korea

