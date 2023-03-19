Portugal vs Ghana Match Officials, Referee Names, Final Lineups, and Live Broadcast

Portugal and Ghana are two top teams in world football, with exciting players and formidable skills on the field. In this matchup, they will face off for a chance to move one step closer to winning the prestigious FIFA World Cup.

Portugal and Ghana have a long history of success on the football pitch, with incredibly talented players and a strong winning tradition. As they face off in this crucial World Cup matchup, each team will look to showcase their skills and edge out the competition.

Portugal vs. Ghana Match Officials – Referee and Assistant Referees

Here is the full list of officials for Portugal vs. Ghana game below.

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistant Kyle Atkins (United States) and Corey Parker (United States)

Fourth Official: Stéphanie Frappart (France)

Portugal vs. Ghana Starting Lineups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Danilo, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Otavio; Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ghana XI: Zigi; Amartey, Seidu, Djiku, Salisu, Rahman; Abdul Samed, Partey, Kudus; Williams, A. Ayew.

Portugal vs Ghana Time Date & Venue

Here are the time, date, and venue details for the upcoming match:

Time: 11 AM ET

Date: 24th November 2022

Venue: Stadium 974

Portugal vs Ghana Live Streaming Channels

Ready to watch Portugal vs Ghana online? here are the channel list stream the match

The official broadcasters for both nations are:

Portugal : RTP,SIC, Sport TV, TVI

Ghana: CTV, TSN, RDS (Bell Media)

Viewers are advised to tune in to any channels based on location and conveyance. Please check the official sites of the media listed above to know about the live stream options and their accessibility.

Portugal vs Ghana Predictions

Based on the teams’ past performances and current form, many football analysts predict Portugal will emerge victorious in this matchup. However, Ghana is a formidable opponent and will surely intensify the fight. It remains to be seen which team can outplay the other and come out on top in this exciting match.

Still, no matter the outcome of this match, fans are sure to be in for a thrilling and high-level display of football skills and tactical prowess. With two talented teams facing off, it is sure to be an exciting game that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Don’t miss out on this exciting match between Portugal and Ghana!​

