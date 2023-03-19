March Madness 2023 Schedule

The First Four games will start off this year’s madness in Dayton on Tuesday, March 14, and Wednesday, March 15 (refer to the schedule below).

Following this, the first round will begin on Thursday, March 16, with the second round commencing that weekend on Saturday, March 18.

As the teams gradually narrow down to the favorites, keep an eye out for the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight matchups, which will take place the following week. Finally, the Final Four games will be held in Houston on Saturday, April 1, and the championship game on Monday, April 3, will mark the end of the tournament.

Round 2

Saturday, March 18

GameTime (ET)
(13) Furman vs. (5) San Diego State12:10 p.m.
(5) Duke vs. (4) Tennessee2:40 p.m.
(8) Arkansas vs. (1) Kansas5:15 p.m.
(15) Princeton vs. (7) Missouri6:10 p.m.
(9) Auburn vs. (1) Houston7:10 p.m.
(10) Penn State vs. (2) Texas7:45 p.m.
(7) Northwestern vs. (2) UCLA8:40 p.m.
(8) Maryland vs. (1) Alabama9:40 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

GameTime (ET)
(11) Pitt vs. (3) Xavier12:10 p.m.
(6) Kentucky vs. (3) Kansas State2:40 p.m.
(7) Michigan State vs. (2) Marquette5:15 p.m.
(5) Saint Mary’s vs. (4) UConn6:10 p.m.
(6) Creighton vs (3) Baylor7:10 p.m.
(16) Fairleigh DIckinson vs. (9) Florida Atlantic7:45 p.m.
(5) Miami (Fla.) vs. (4) Indiana 8:40 p.m.
(6) TCU vs. (3) Gonzaga9:40 p.m.

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

GameTime (ET)
(16) Southeast Missouri State vs. (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi6:40 p.m.
(11) Pitt vs. (11) Mississippi State9:10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

GameTime (ET)
(16) Fairleigh Dickson vs. (16) Texas Southern6:40 p.m.
(11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona State9:10 p.m.

Round 1

Thursday, March 16

GameTime (ET)
(9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia12:15 p.m.
(13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia12:40 p.m.
(10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri1:40 p.m.
(16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas2 p.m.
(16) SE Missouri State/Texas A&M-CC vs. (1) Alabama2:45 p.m.
(12) Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State3:10 p.m.
(15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona4:10 p.m.
(9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas4:30 p.m.
(9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa6:50 p.m.
(12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke7:10 p.m.
(15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas7:25 p.m.
(10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern7:35 p.m.
(16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston9:20 p.m.
(13) Louisiana vs. (4) Tennessee9:40 p.m.
(10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M9:55 p.m.
(15) UNC-Asheville vs. (2) UCLA10:05 p.m.

Friday, March 17

GameTime (ET)
(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State12:15 p.m.
(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier12:40 p.m.
(14) UC-Santa Barbara vs. (3) Baylor1:30 p.m.
(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary’s2 p.m.
(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette2:45 p.m.
(11) Mississippi State/Pitt vs. (6) Iowa State3:10 p.m.
(11) N.C. State vs. (6) Creighton4 p.m.
(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn4:30 p.m.
(16) Texas Southern/FDU vs. (1) Purdue6:50 p.m.
(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky7:10 p.m.
(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami7:25 p.m.
(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga7:35 p.m.
(9) Florida Atlantic vs. (8) Memphis9:20 p.m.
(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State9:40 p.m.
(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana9:55 p.m.
(11) Arizona State/Nevada vs. (6) TCU10:05 p.m.