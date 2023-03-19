March Madness 2023 Schedule

The First Four games will start off this year’s madness in Dayton on Tuesday, March 14, and Wednesday, March 15 (refer to the schedule below).

Following this, the first round will begin on Thursday, March 16, with the second round commencing that weekend on Saturday, March 18.

As the teams gradually narrow down to the favorites, keep an eye out for the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight matchups, which will take place the following week. Finally, the Final Four games will be held in Houston on Saturday, April 1, and the championship game on Monday, April 3, will mark the end of the tournament.

Round 2

Saturday, March 18

Game Time (ET) (13) Furman vs. (5) San Diego State 12:10 p.m. (5) Duke vs. (4) Tennessee 2:40 p.m. (8) Arkansas vs. (1) Kansas 5:15 p.m. (15) Princeton vs. (7) Missouri 6:10 p.m. (9) Auburn vs. (1) Houston 7:10 p.m. (10) Penn State vs. (2) Texas 7:45 p.m. (7) Northwestern vs. (2) UCLA 8:40 p.m. (8) Maryland vs. (1) Alabama 9:40 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Game Time (ET) (11) Pitt vs. (3) Xavier 12:10 p.m. (6) Kentucky vs. (3) Kansas State 2:40 p.m. (7) Michigan State vs. (2) Marquette 5:15 p.m. (5) Saint Mary’s vs. (4) UConn 6:10 p.m. (6) Creighton vs (3) Baylor 7:10 p.m. (16) Fairleigh DIckinson vs. (9) Florida Atlantic 7:45 p.m. (5) Miami (Fla.) vs. (4) Indiana 8:40 p.m. (6) TCU vs. (3) Gonzaga 9:40 p.m.

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

Game Time (ET) (16) Southeast Missouri State vs. (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 6:40 p.m. (11) Pitt vs. (11) Mississippi State 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Game Time (ET) (16) Fairleigh Dickson vs. (16) Texas Southern 6:40 p.m. (11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona State 9:10 p.m.

Round 1

Thursday, March 16

Game Time (ET) (9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia 12:15 p.m. (13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia 12:40 p.m. (10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri 1:40 p.m. (16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas 2 p.m. (16) SE Missouri State/Texas A&M-CC vs. (1) Alabama 2:45 p.m. (12) Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State 3:10 p.m. (15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona 4:10 p.m. (9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas 4:30 p.m. (9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa 6:50 p.m. (12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke 7:10 p.m. (15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas 7:25 p.m. (10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern 7:35 p.m. (16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston 9:20 p.m. (13) Louisiana vs. (4) Tennessee 9:40 p.m. (10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M 9:55 p.m. (15) UNC-Asheville vs. (2) UCLA 10:05 p.m.

Friday, March 17