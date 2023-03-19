FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches Schedule

Warm-up matches are international football matches played before the start of a major tournament. The World Cup 2022 will be hosted by Qatar and feature 32 national teams.

Warm-up matches are important because they allow each team to try out their squad and get used to playing in the heat and humidity of Qatar. With the World Cup less than a few days away, these matches will be crucial for teams to fine-tune their preparations.

Soccer fans are a curious lot. They need to know everything about what their favorite team is up to, whether it’s a regular match or the warm-up one, they need a bite on everything. We respect that totally and are putting the complete warmup matches schedules here. This will help you if you want to enjoy every second of this mega soccer event.

FIFA World Cup Warm-up Matches Schedule

FIFA World Cup Warm-up Matches starts from 15th November 2022 with the Senegal vs Kazakhstan game. Argentina will play against UAE on 16th November 2022. Germany will face Oman on the same day. Get full schedule below.

Matches Time (IST) Date Venue Senegal vs Kazakhstan TBA 15th November 2022 UAE UAE vs Argentina 9 pm 16th November 2022 Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE Oman vs Germany 10:30 pm 16th November 2022 Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Oman Iran vs Tunisia 4:30 pm 16th November 2022 Doha Saudi Arabia vs Croatia 3:30 pm 16th November 2022 Mrsool Park, Riyadh Poland vs Chile 10:30 pm 16th November 2022 Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw Mexico vs Sweden 1 am 17th November 2022 Estadi Montilivi, Girona Canada vs Japan 7:10 pm 17th November 2022 Al Maktoum Stadium, UAE Jordan vs Spain 9:30 pm 17th November 2022 Amman International Stadium, Amman Iraq vs Costa Rica 7:30 pm 17th November 2022 Basra International Stadium, Basra Morocco vs Georgia 9:30 pm 17th November 2022 Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah Switzerland vs Ghana 3:30 pm 17th November 2022 Baniyas Stadium, Abu Dhabi Cameroon vs Panama 3:30 pm 18th November 2022 Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Portugal vs Nigeria 12:15 am 18th November 2022 Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon Egypt vs Belgium 8:30 pm 18th November 2022 Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City Bahrain vs Serbia 9:30 pm 18th November 2022 Barain National Stadium, Riffa