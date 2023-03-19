FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches Schedule

Warm-up matches are international football matches played before the start of a major tournament. The World Cup 2022 will be hosted by Qatar and feature 32 national teams.

Warm-up matches are important because they allow each team to try out their squad and get used to playing in the heat and humidity of Qatar. With the World Cup less than a few days away, these matches will be crucial for teams to fine-tune their preparations.

Soccer fans are a curious lot. They need to know everything about what their favorite team is up to, whether it’s a regular match or the warm-up one, they need a bite on everything. We respect that totally and are putting the complete warmup matches schedules here. This will help you if you want to enjoy every second of this mega soccer event.

FIFA World Cup Warm-up Matches starts from 15th November 2022 with the Senegal vs Kazakhstan game. Argentina will play against UAE on 16th November 2022. Germany will face Oman on the same day. Get full schedule below.

MatchesTime (IST)DateVenue
Senegal vs KazakhstanTBA15th November 2022UAE
UAE vs Argentina9 pm16th November 2022Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE
Oman vs Germany10:30 pm16th November 2022Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Oman
Iran vs Tunisia4:30 pm16th November 2022Doha
Saudi Arabia vs Croatia3:30 pm16th November 2022Mrsool Park, Riyadh
Poland vs Chile10:30 pm16th November 2022Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw
Mexico vs Sweden1 am17th November 2022Estadi Montilivi, Girona
Canada vs Japan7:10 pm17th November 2022Al Maktoum Stadium, UAE
Jordan vs Spain9:30 pm17th November 2022Amman International Stadium, Amman
Iraq vs Costa Rica7:30 pm17th November 2022Basra International Stadium, Basra
Morocco vs Georgia9:30 pm17th November 2022Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
Switzerland vs Ghana3:30 pm17th November 2022Baniyas Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Cameroon vs Panama3:30 pm18th November 2022Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Portugal vs Nigeria12:15 am18th November 2022Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon
Egypt vs Belgium8:30 pm18th November 2022Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City
Bahrain vs Serbia9:30 pm18th November 2022Barain National Stadium, Riffa

