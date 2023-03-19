The FIFA Women’s World Cup is one of the biggest events in the world of football, and it is all set to take place in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Fans from around the world are eagerly waiting to witness their favorite teams in action, and to make sure they don’t miss a single game, FIFA has released the Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule PDF download.

In this article, we’ll take you through everything you need to know about the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule PDF download, including the fixtures, timings, and how to download the schedule.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Schedule: Key Details

The Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule PDF download is the complete guide to the tournament. Here are some key details to keep in mind:

The tournament will be held from July 20, 2023, to August 20, 2023.

The matches will take place in nine different host cities across Australia and New Zealand.

A total of 32 teams will participate in the tournament.

The opening match will be held in Auckland, New Zealand, and the final will take place in Sydney, Australia.

Date Matches Time (ET) Venue 20 July 2023 New Zealand vs. Norway 3 AM Eden Park 20 July 2023 Australia vs. Ireland 6 AM Sydney Football Stadium 20 July 2023 Nigeria vs Canada 10.30 PM Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 21 July 2023 Philippines vs. Switzerland 1 AM Dunedin Stadium 21 July 2023 Spain vs. Costa Rica 3:30 PM Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 21 July 2023 USA vs Vietnam 9 PM Wellington Regional Stadium 22 July 2023 Zambia vs. Japan 3 AM Waikato Stadium 22 July 2023 England vs. Playoff Winner 5:30 AM Brisbane Stadium 22 July 2023 Denmark vs. China PR 8 AM Perth Rectangular Stadium 23 July 2023 Sweden vs. South Africa 1 AM Dunedin Stadium 23 July 2023 Netherlands vs. Group A Play-off Winner 3.30 AM Sydney Football Stadium 23 July 2023 France vs. Jamaica 6 AM Wellington Regional Stadium 24 July 2023 Italy vs. Argentina 2 AM Hindmarsh Stadium 24 July 2023 Germany vs. Morocco 4:30 AM Eden Park 24 July 2023 Brazil vs. Group C Play-off Winner 7 AM Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 24 July 2023 Colombia vs. Korea Republic 10 PM Sydney Football Stadium 25 July 2023 New Zealand vs.Philippines 1:30 AM Wellington Regional Stadium 25 July 2023 Switzerland vs. Norway 4 AM Waikato Stadium 26 July 2023 Japan vs. Costa Rica 1 AM Perth Rectangular Stadium 26 July 2023 Spain vs. Zambia 3.30 AM Eden Park 26 July 2023 Canada vs. Ireland 8 AM Dunedin Stadium 26 July 2023 USA vs. Netherlands 9 PM Brisbane Stadium 27 July 2023 Group A Play-off Winner vs. Vietnam 3.30 AM Wellington Regional Stadium 27 July 2023 Australia vs. Nigeria 6 AM Waikato Stadium 27 July 2023 Argentina vs. South Africa 8 PM Sydney Football Stadium 28 July 2023 England vs. Denmark 4.30 AM Hindmarsh Stadium 28 July 2023 China PR vs. Group B Play-off Winner 7 AM Dunedin Stadium 29 July 2023 Sweden vs. Italy 3.30 AM Brisbane Stadium 29 July 2023 France vs. Brazil 6 AM Perth Rectangular Stadium 29 July 2023 Group C Play-off Winner vs. Jamaica 8.30 AM Wellington Regional Stadium 30 July 2023 Korea Republic vs. Morocco 12.30 AM Sydney Football Stadium 30 July 2023 Germany vs. Colombia 5 AM Hindmarsh Stadium 30 July 2023 Norway vs. Philippines 3 AM Dunedin Stadium 30 July 2023 Switzerland vs. New Zealand 3 AM Eden Park 31 July 2023 Japan vs. Spain 3 AM Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 31 July 2023 Costa Rica vs. Zambia 3 AM Brisbane Stadium 31 July 2023 Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria 6 AM Wellington Regional Stadium 31 July 2023 Canada vs. Australia 6 AM Waikato Stadium 1 August 2023 Vietnam vs. Netherlands 3 AM Hindmarsh Stadium 1 August 2023 Group A Play-off Winner vs. USA 3 AM Perth Rectangular Stadium 1 August 2023 China PR vs. England 7 AM Eden Park 1 August 2023 Group B Play-off Winner vs. Denmark 7 AM Dunedin Stadium 2 August 2023 Argentina vs. Sweden 3 AM Sydney Football Stadium 2 August 2023 South Africa vs. Italy 3 AM Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 2 August 2023 Group C Play-off Winner vs. France 6 AM Waikato Stadium 2 August 2023 Jamaica vs. Brazil 6 AM Wellington Regional Stadium 3 August 2023 Morocco vs. Colombia 6 AM Brisbane Stadium 3 August 2023 Korea Republic vs. Germany 6 AM Perth Rectangular Stadium

How to Download the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Schedule PDF?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule PDF download is available for free on the official FIFA website. Here’s how you can download it:

Go to the official FIFA website. Navigate to the Women’s World Cup 2023 section. Look for the “Schedule” tab and click on it. You will see a download button next to the schedule. Click on the download button, and the schedule will be saved on your device.

Download FIFA Women’s World Cup Schedule PDF Document Here.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Teams

The Women’s World Cup 2023 will feature 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages. Here are the teams that will participate in the tournament:

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China PR

England

France

Germany

India

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Korea Republic

Netherlands

New Zealand (co-hosts)

Nigeria

Norway

Scotland

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

USA

Argentina

Cameroon

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Iran

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Thailand

Tunisia

The fixtures for the tournament have been announced, and you can find them in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule PDF download.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. When does the Women’s World Cup 2023 start?

A. The Women’s World Cup 2023 starts on July 20, 2023.

Q. How many teams will participate in the Women’s World Cup 2023?

A. A total of 32 teams will participate in the Women’s World Cup 2023.

Q. Where will the Women’s World Cup 2023 take place