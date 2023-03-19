Croatia Team Squad Confirmed For FIFA World Cup 2022 – All 26 Players Names

It’s only a few days away, but Croatia is already preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Here is the squad that they are planning to take with them. Some big names are missing from the list, but there are some new faces. Who do you think will be the stars of the show? Let us know in the comments section.

Croatia Team Squad Names and Positions For Qatar World Cup 2022

Dominik Livaković along with Ivica Ivušić, and Ivo Grbić are the goal keepers for Croatia. Domagoj Vida leads the defending part followed by Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Ante Budimir, and Marko Livaja in Forward section. Here are the 26-man lineups for Croatia for the World Cup event 2022.

Goalkeepers

Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, and Ivo Grbić

Defenders

Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić Martin Erlić, and Josip Šutalo

Midfielders

Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakić, and Luka Sučić

Forwards

Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Ante Budimir, and Marko Livaja

Head Coach

Zlatko Dalic

Points To Remember

•The Croatia national football team has been announced for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on 9th November 2022.

• The 23-man squad includes several experienced players, such as captain Luka Modric and striker Ivan Perišić.

• There are also some younger players included in the squad, such as midfielders Mateo Kovačić, and Marcelo Brozović.

We will be updating the final playing lineups before every match starting from 20th November 2022. Stay tuned for all news and updates on Qatar World Cup 2022 here.