Wolves star Doc admits training alone is proving tough

Wolves wing back Matt Doherty admits training on your own during the lockdown due to coronavirus is proving mentally tough.

Players have been given their own workouts to do since the training ground was shut some two weeks ago under the government’s guidelines to beat the pandemic.

Some Wolves players have posted videos and pictures on social media of themselves and their partners working out at home, including Raul Jimenez and Joao Moutinho, while others such as Ruben Vinagre and Leonardo Campana have put up footage of them doing the toilet roll ‘keepy-uppy’ challenge.

All professional football has been put on hold until at least April 30 as countries around the world battle to bring the crisis under control.

Doherty admits it has been a slog working out on his own, with no return date for matches or even group training in sight.

“It’s difficult. You have to have your own discipline in your mind to do it as there’s nobody baby-sitting you. If you don’t do it, that’s on you,” the 28-year-old told the Express & Star.

“We have a GPS on, so they can track it. But it’s not easy. It’s more off your own back.

“It’s difficult as the type of thing we are doing now is even different from what we do in the off-season.

“In the off-season, you obviously have a return date and you are trying to keep your fitness up. Now, there is no real return date at the moment.

“I know they put one out provisionally, but I don’t think anybody thinks that will be abided to.”

There has been talk of the Premier League and EFL restarting in June, with one suggestion that the remaining games be played behind closed doors while the outbreak is brought under control. Doherty admits the future remains very uncertain.

“We all left with a bit of gear to take back, so there are things we can do, but it’s more the motivation part of it,” added the Ireland full back.

“You like to have a date when you know you’re going to be back, so you can kind of pace yourself.

“At the moment you’re doing runs, but for what reason? You don’t really know when the fitness is going to be needed.”