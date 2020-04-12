Wolves players donate six-figure sum to city hospital to help fight

Wolves have donated a six-figure sum to the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust to assist the city’s efforts in fighting Covid-19.

The donation to the Trust, which provides services at New Cross Hospital, West Park Hospital, Cannock Chase Hospital and several community and primary care sites, will aid the work being carried out by frontline services across the city and help part-fund and equip the additional capacity that is currently being built at New Cross.

The first-team squad, staff and head coach Nuno Espirito Santo have all contributed to the donation.

Wolves captain Conor Coady said: “All of us in the squad, the boss and the staff wanted to do something significant to help Wolverhampton and the people of this city at what is a really difficult and challenging time for all of us.

“We receive so much support from the people of Wolverhampton week-in-week-out at Molineux, at grounds up and down the country and even when we meet people out and about, and for us this the least we could do to repay that support.

“We know the club has been doing a lot of fantastic work to support the city since the outbreak, and we felt we wanted to add to that as a team and show how grateful we are to the NHS for everything they do locally and nationally.”

Wolves players have also donated separately to #PlayersTogether, a nationwide fund set up by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson which was announced several days ago.

Professor Steve Field, Chairman of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from the players of Wolverhampton Wanderers. It will help support our staff and patients during the pandemic and beyond.

“The money will go towards buying essential equipment for our new wards that are currently being built. This investment will make a huge difference to us, and our patients.

“We are so grateful for all the support we have received from the community during this extremely difficult time.”

Wolves and the city’s NHS trust have a long history of working together, with players regularly visiting patients on the wards during the festive period, but since the outbreak of Covid-19, the club, Fosun and Wolves Foundation have been corresponding closely with both the Trust and City of Wolverhampton Council to support and protect frontline services.

Some 6,300 pieces of protective equipment, including 500 tape-sealed ‘red-zone’ coveralls, 800 medical coveralls, 1,000 N95 masks and 4,000 protective masks, have since been handed over to the Trust, Public Health teams and the council as part of Fosun’s ‘Global Covid-19 Relief Programme’.