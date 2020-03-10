Wolves want game off after Olympiacos owner tests positive for Covid-19 and Nuno reacts

Wolves have appealed for Thursday’s Europa League clash away to Olympiacos to be postponed after the Greek club’s owner tested positive for coronavirus – as boss Nuno Espirito Santo revealed his dismay at the game going ahead.

Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest, revealed he tested positive for Covid-19.

Players and staff at the Athens club are currently in hospital being assessed after Marinakis revealed on social media that he is suffering from the virus.

Wolves are due to fly to Athens on Wednesday for the round of 16 game, which has already been ordered to be played behind closed doors as part of the Greek government’s policy stating all sporting events for two weeks from March 9 be spectator free to limit the spread of the virus.

“The recent virus has ‘visited ‘me and I felt obliged to let the public know,” posted Marinakis.

“I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors’ instructions.

“I strongly advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery.”

The 52-year-old attended Forest’s home game with Millwall last Friday.

Head coach Nuno said: “It’s something I’m thinking about and putting my mind on it, but I don’t agree with playing football behind closed doors, wherever it is – Greece, Portugal, Italy, wherever.

“The main origin of football is to entertain, and if the fans cannot attend, what’s the point? So playing behind closed doors doesn’t make sense.

“This is more than football. This is a social situation. Everybody is worried and I think something has to be done.

“I think closing doors and stadiums is not a solution. It’s not normal. We are pretending to live a normal life, when things are not normal.”

Nuno would prefer the game to be postponed until the virus clears.

“The point I am trying to make is, ‘Is there another solution for it?’” he added.

“Why not stop? Why not? Does it make sense to play a game behind closed doors?

“Fans cannot attend and there is a danger that is worldwide. We should go there, but is there another solution to it, in terms of football?”

There are now 16 million people in Italy in quarantine, while Pescara players in a Serie B match at Benvenuto wore protective masks. Nuno insists the coronavirus is bigger than football.

“Of course it is. Everybody must think ‘What’s going on in the world?’” he said.

“Us as a society and us as footballers, are we sending the right message, saying ‘We are OK to compete and have contact, but fans cannot . . . it’s a big, big confusion.”