Wolves to close Molineux from March 15 due to the coronavirus

Wolves have announced they are to close Molineux from Sunday, March 15 until at least Saturday, April 4, because of the coronavirus.

The decision is in line with the Premier League’s temporary postponement, for the health, welfare and safety of its staff, supporters and stakeholders.

Staff will continue to be paid throughout this time. But it means the Wolves Megastore, ticket office, all conference and banqueting facilities and the museum will be closed, and activities and events put on by the Wolves Foundation will be put on hold.

Wolves said in a statement on their website: “The ongoing protection of our employees and fans during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is our number one priority, and we hope our supporters understand our decision at such a critical time.

“The period of closure will be reviewed regularly and communicated with supporters via wolves.co.uk and @WolvesHelp on Twitter, and we will continue to offer online or phone services where possible.

“All Wolves staff who are affected by this decision will continue to be paid in full throughout the temporary closure.”

The Wolves Megastore will close from Sunday, March 15 – with online sales continuing at shop.wolves.co.uk where the full range of product is available.

Customers will be unable to place click-and-collect orders during the Megastore’s closure, but retail customer services contact information and hours of operation remain unchanged.

The club will review this decision regularly and will re-open the store at the earliest appropriate time.

The Molineux ticket office will close from Sunday, March 15 – however online and phone queries will still be serviced via ticketoffice@wolves.co.uk or 0371 222 1877, between 10am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

All future ticket sales have been suspended, but as previously announced, tickets for postponed games will remain valid when the fixtures are rearranged.

Supporters who wish to obtain a refund on tickets purchased for home matches, museum visits or tours can make such a request by telephone or email. For queries regarding current mascot package bookings please email mascots@wolves.co.uk.

In order to receive a refund on away match tickets, the tickets must be posted to: Ticket Office, Molineux Stadium, Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton, WV1 4QR (Wolves cannot be held responsible for any refund applications lost in the post).

Refunds will be issued using the original payment method and may take up to seven days to process.

All conferences and events at Molineux will close from Sunday, March 15.

The club’s conference and events team will contact everyone affected by this decision, and endeavour to reschedule where appropriate.

Anyone wishing to contact the team should email candb@wolves.co.uk or call 0371 222 2220 (Option 5).

In addition, all Wolves Foundation activities at Molineux, Foundation Arena and all other community facilities are postponed until further notice.

The club’s schools and education teams will continue to operate within school and college facilities, while they remain open.

For any enquires please contact foundation@wolves.co.uk.

The Molineux Museum is closed and Molineux Tours are on hold. Both will re-open and re-start at an appropriate time, which will be communicated on wolves.co.uk and @WolvesHelp on Twitter.

The Goalden Gate Superdraw’s door-to-door service will be temporarily suspended, however the draw will continue as normal.