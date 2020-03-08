Wolves’ tie at Olympiacos could be behind closed doors over Coronavirus fears

Wolves’ Europa League tie away to Olympiacos this week could be played behind closed doors because of the Coronavirus.

Greece’s health ministry has announced all sporting events will take place without spectators for the next two weeks to help limit the spread of the virus.

Wolves are due to fly out to Athens on Wednesday for the round of 16 first leg match on Thursday, which will be one of the biggest European ties the Greek club have hosted in their recent history.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are set to find out from Uefa on Monday whether the match will take place before a crowd.

Wolves will then advise the 1,000 or so supporters planning on flying to the Greek capital if they should travel or not.

As of Saturday, there were 66 recorded cases of Coronavirus in Greece.

Olympiacos disposed of Arsenal in the last round, while Wolves overcame Espanyol. The second leg is due to be played at Molineux on Thursday week.

The impact of the Coronavirus on UK sport will become clearer on Monday.

Representatives from the major sporting bodies, including the Football Association, Premier League, Rugby Football Union and the England Cricket Board, attend a summit meeting of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to discuss the logistical implications of limiting attendances to as little as 500 people.