Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone is one of four at Fiorentina with coronavirus

Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone is one of four players and staff at Fiorentina to test positive for coronavirus.

The Italian, 22, is on an 18-month loan deal at the Serie A club, joining in January, six months after joining Wolves from AC Milan for £16m.

Fiorentina confirmed Cutrone, Argentine defender German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli all had coronavirus.

Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic tested positive for the virus on Friday.

In a statement, the club said: “Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli underwent tests, as they were showing some symptoms.

“All three (were) positive and are in good health at their homes in Florence.”

In a post on Instagram, Fiorentina captain Pezzella added: “The symptoms (have) disappeared and I am at home following the procedures indicated by my club.”

In response to the news, Wolves showed their support for him, tweeting: “Stay strong Patrick, the pack are thinking of you!”

Cutrone has scored once in nine appearances for Fiorentina, his only goal coming in a 2-1 Coppa Italia win at home to Atalanta. He has started five of those games.

In the UK, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and three Leicester City players have tested positive for the virus.

Italy is the second worst country worst affected by the pandemic, and most affected country in Europe, with 17,660 reported cases to Saturday, March 14.

There have been 1,439 recoveries from the virus there but a total of 1,266 deaths.

All sport in the country has been suspended until at least April 3 and there are also a series of strict quarantine measures, including a ban on public gatherings.

To the same date in the UK, the figures are 1,140 reported cases, 19 recoveries and 21 reported deaths.