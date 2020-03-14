Wolves’ fixtures on hold because of the coronavirus

Wolves will not play until at least April 4 after the Premier League postponed all fixtures.

Following a meeting of Premier League shareholders on Friday, it was unanimously agreed to suspend the competition because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The intention is to resume fixtures from on April 4, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

This means that Wolves’ fixtures against West Ham and AFC Bournemouth have been postponed until further notice.

Wolves’ next scheduled game is the derby away to Aston Villa on April 4.

Tickets for these matches remain valid for the rearranged date, but all ongoing ticket sales for any future matches have now been suspended.

The announcement comes as Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone, who is on loan at Serie A club Fiorentina, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus. Three Leicester City players have also tested positive.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

UEFA have confirmed that due to the spread of Covid-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all Europa League round of 16 matches have been postponed.

That means Wolves’ return leg with Olympiacos, previously scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at Molineux, will be played on a new date.

All ticket sales for the fixture have now been stopped. More information will be communicated in due course.

As a consequence of the postponements, the UEFA Europa League quarter-final draws scheduled for Friday, March 20 have also been postponed.