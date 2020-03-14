Wolves close their Academy and all fixtures put on hold

Wolves have closed their Academy and postponed fixtures in line with the Premier League’s temporary shutdown due to the coronavirus.

The club has also closed its Development Centre and all pre-Academy activity until April 4.

Due to the closures, all Academy matches due to take place during the coming weeks have also been postponed.

This includes the Under-23s’ Premier League 2 match against Derby, which was due to take place at Molineux today, Saturday, March 14 at 11am, the Premier League Cup tie with Blackburn on Friday, March 20, and the Premier League 2 visit to Chelsea on Friday, April 3.

Wolves Under-18s are similarly affected. Their fixtures against Manchester City on Saturday, March 14, Everton seven days later and Sunderland on Tuesday, March 24 have all been postponed.