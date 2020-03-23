Wolves and Fosun donate vital supplies to Wolverhampton hospital

Wolves and owners Fosun have donated thousands of pieces of protective equipment to the city of Wolverhampton to help fight coronavirus.

The charitable arm of Wolves’ owners Fosun International have bought 500 tape-sealed ‘red-zone’ coveralls (all in one white boiler suits), 800 medical coveralls and 1,000 N95 masks.

Coordinated by Wolves Foundation at Molineux, the consignment was distributed to The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and Public Health teams to support and protect front-line services.

This is the seventh delivery of medical supplies shipped out to overseas regions under Fosun’s ‘Global Covid-19 Relief Programme’.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “Our health and community care staff are working extremely hard to protect us against the Covid-19 outbreak, so it is so important that we do our bit to support them.

“As the ancient Chinese proverb says: ‘With the skin gone, what can the hair latch onto?’ – protecting our frontline health workers is to protect our club, families and our fans.

“The football may have stopped temporarily, but Wolves remains an important part of our local community, and we will fight on with the people of Wolverhampton, and do all we can to support our doctors and community workers, until we win the battle against the virus.”

Chairman of Fosun International and Wolves owner Guo Guangchang said: “We are deeply concerned about the health and safety of our staff and customers and stand steadfast with our British friends.

“Through unity, cooperation and human wisdom, we will step through this rough patch and prevail.”

The boxes of supplies arrived adorned with a phrase or poem of hope in the recipient region’s language this time – ‘We’ll be together, sharing the load, watching in wonder as our lives unfold’ – lyrics from Sir Paul McCartney’s Hope for the Future.

Wolverhampton has at least 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest rate outside London.

Data released on Saturday, March 21 revealed that 107 patients had been hit by coronavirus in the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Walsall and Sandwell.

While London remains the worst affected, the West Midlands accounts for 16 per cent of the national death toll.

But the true figure is likely to be far higher because most people aren’t tested.

As of 9am on Monday, March 23, a total of 335 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus – an increase of 54 since yesterday.

It comes after a further 46 people in England died following a COVID-19 diagnosis, bringing the total to 303.

The Department of Health and Social Care says 6,650 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the UK as of 9am on Monday morning – an increase of 967 from the day before.