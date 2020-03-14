Show must go on as Wolves fans and favourites celebrate League Cup win

It will be a case of ‘The show must go on’ as Wolves fans and favourites prepare to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the club’s last major trophy win in Wolverhampton this weekend.

A special charity celebration lunch at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall will be attended by 130 supporters and seven players from the 1980 League Cup winning squad on Sunday, March 15.

Hosted by Wolves fanatic Jason Guy and former Molineux midfielder Steve Daley, the event is taking place four decades to the day since the famous 1-0 win over European champions and reigning League Cup holders Nottingham Forest at Wembley.

Joining Guy and Daley – who had moved to Manchester City for then a British record fee of £1.4m over six months before the historic win – will be team-mates from the 1980 win Geoff Palmer, George Berry, Kenny Hibbitt, John Richards, Mel Eves, Colin Brazier and Norman Bell.

In addition, Phil Parkes, the holder of the record of Wolves consecutive appearances, plus Dale Rudge will be attending.

Fans will get the chance to buy an original programme from the match and view memorabilia including match-worn shirts, winners tankards and other rare items.

The Mount holds a special place in the history of the final as it was where Wolves celebrated their Wembley win after the game, which fans will recall was won by Andy Gray’s 67th-minute tap-in after Peter Daniel’s long ball forwards caused a mistake between Forest goalkeeper Peter Shilton and defender David Needham.

After the players are presented to the audience, the final will be screened while a three-course lunch is served before a question and answer session is held with the players. With the coronavirus on everyone’s minds, some fans were concerned about the event, but Guy said: “It’s business as usual.”

Money raised from the event, for which tickets sold at £40 each, will go to three charities – Breast Cancer Now, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Promise Dreams.