Wolves new boy Podence relishing early reunion with Olympiacos in last 16

Wolves’ new signing Daniel Podence faces an early reunion with his recent team-mates after drawing his previous club Olympiacos in the last 16 of the Europa League next month.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have avoided the tournament favourites and now the Greek opposition stand between them and a place in the quarter-finals after they beat Espanyol 6-3 on aggregate.

The first leg will take place in Athens at Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday, March 12, with kick-off at 8pm UK time/10pm local time, and the second leg at Molineux on Thursday 19 March, 5.55pm UK time.

There were no seedings in the last 16, the likes of Roma, Inter Milan and Sevilla still in the competition.

Olympiacos beat Arsenal to reach the last 16, squeezing through on away goals after extra-time after winning 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium following a 1-0 defeat in Athens in the first leg.

In the second leg, Pape Abou Cisse put Olympiacos ahead in the 53rd minute only for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to equalise in the 113th minute. But Youssef El Arabi’s winner a minute from time sealed victory for the Greek outfit.

Podence, 24, made 64 appearances in 18 months with the Greek giants after joining from Sporting in 2018.

The former Portugal Under-21 international switched to Molineux in January for £16.9m and made his first start for Wolves in the 3-2 defeat to Espanyol in the second leg.

Immediately after the draw was completed at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Podence posted: “See you (in) Greece!!!”

Ticket information for both ties will be announced on www.wolves.co.uk

As a result of Wolves’ progress in the Europa League, their home clash against AFC Bournemouth will now be moved forward 24 hours to Sunday, March 22. The kick-off time still has to be confirmed.

The date of their next fixture after the first leg – West Ham away – does not have to be altered, as it is already on a Sunday, March 15.