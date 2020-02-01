Wolves’ Jordan Graham can be best deal – but Gills’ loan almost gazumped

Wolves winger Jordan Graham has been told he can be the best deadline signing in League One after Gillingham saw off higher level competition for his signature.

The 24-year-old has signed for Steve Evans’s outfit for the rest of the season and could make his Gills debut in their next game on Saturday, February 8 when they visit Burton Albion.

They are currently 12th, six points and six places off the play-offs after a 10-match unbeaten run in the league stretching back to November 23, but Coventry, who occupy the final play-off spot, have played two games in hand.

Graham tweeted: “Delighted to have joined the Gills for the rest of the season! Thank you for the warm welcome from everyone so far!

“Can’t wait to get playing now and really help for a strong play-off push in the second half of the season.”

Evans was delighted to clinch the signing after it emerged they beat off interest from a higher league.

He said: “A Championship club tried to hijack this signing today (Friday) but the lad kept to his word and that is a great sign of his character.

“There was competition for his signature, late in the day, (so) again well played chairman for your support.

“If he (Graham) wants it bad enough he can become one of the best signings of all the transfer deadline day movers in League One.

“Jordan is a player who gives our squad great balance.

“The deal was done after I spent time meeting the player and talking through a plan for him.

“The kid is quick, strong and technically very efficient. I won’t build him up to our supporters; they are good judges so they will inform themselves.”

Graham spent time on trial with Northampton recently, but his wages were too expensive for former Wolves captain Keith Curle’s side in League Two.

He was expected to spend this season with Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv but the loan was cut short because of an issue with FIFA clearance.

His only two appearances for Wolves this season came in the EFL Trophy.

The winger impressed hugely when he first joined Wolves but fell out of favour following an injury. He has played 14 league games for the club, the last coming in December 2017.

Graham played against the Gills last season on loan for Oxford, a match where Evans was apparently present.

Gillingham weren’t keen to sign Graham on loan, initially, but the departure of Alex Jakubiak has freed up a space in their squad.

They are back up to five loans now, the maximum allowed in a matchday squad.