Wolves fans chant ‘It’s not football any more’ after VAR hits them hard again

Wolves 0 Leicester City 0.

Molineux was in meltdown as Wolves were again denied by VAR in their stalemate against Leicester City.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side had their fourth effort of the season in the Premier League chalked off by the video assistant referee after Pedro Neto’s foot was ruled offside before Willy Boly nodded home in the 44th minute. Only Sheffield United with five have been foiled more times by the new ruling system.

The marginal decision was extremely harsh, with Neto running away from goal when he crossed to Matt Doherty to head back to Boly after Neto received a return from his own his corner from Diogo Jota.

It left the majority of Molineux seething with anger, as fans chanted ‘It’s not football any more’, ‘F*** VAR’ and ‘The Premier League is a load of s***’ .

But Wolves had enough of the play, as well as chances, in the second half to have won the game that ended with Leicester down to 10 men after the 76th-minute dismissal of midfielder Hamza Choudhury for two bookable offences.

The result put Nuno’s side up two places to seventh before the Saturday and Sunday games and with back-to-back clean sheets.

It was the second time this season Wolves have had an effort disallowed by VAR against Leicester after Boly was ruled to have handled before Leander Dendoncker found the net in the goalless draw at King Power.

Nuno made two changes from the goalless draw at Manchester United as Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore – both carrying injury concerns – were replaced by Dendoncker and Neto.

Leicester made the better start and forced the first on-target effort when midfielder Youri Tielemans saw a left-footed drive palmed away by Rui Patricio, diving to his left.

Wolves responded almost immediately on the break as Jota’s angled effort was diverted wide by Kasper Schmeichel after Neto gave him a glimpse of goal.

The high-flying Foxes continued to dominate possession without causing Wolves too many problems, although Caglar Soyuncu could only head straight at Patricio from James Maddison’s free kick.

Maddison was booked for a high foot on Matt Doherty, who needed treatment after being left with a gash on the left side of his head.

Then came the controversial VAR moment, but it seemed to stiffen Wolves’ resolve, and, roared on by a passionate, similarly incensed home crowd, they took the game to Leicester after the break.

But their sense of frustration remained, this time because of their inability to break Leicester down, despite the introduction of Adama Traore, for Neto, in the 64th minute.

Traore had been spared the first hour with concerns over his troublesome shoulder, which he has dislocated twice in recent games. Another substitute, Moutinho, screwed his shot wide as Wolves remained camped in the visitors’ half.

But Traore soon made his presence felt when he came off the bench. Ben Chilwell became the 28th player to be booked for fouls on him this season when he left the pacy forward spreadeagled.

Wolves continued to be wasteful in front of goal. The unmarked Jimenez headed wide from seven yards out from a corner, Traore’s shot was beaten away by Schmeichel after the forward cut inside and Soyuncu brilliantly diverted the Mexican’s shot over the bar at the death, leaving Wolves to settle for a point when they felt they deserved all three.

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Boly, Coady (c), Saiss; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Jonny; Neto (Traore 64), Jimenez, Jota (Podence 78).

Subs: Ruddy, Gibbs-White, Kilman, Buur.

Booked: Neves, Dendoncker.

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel (c); Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Tielemans (Praet 75), Choudhury; Perez (Albrighton 68), Maddison, Barnes (Morgan 90+3); Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Justin, Gray, Iheanacho.

Booked: Chilwell, Maddison.

Sent off: Choudhury.

Referee: Mike Dean (The Wirral).

Attendance: 31,682.