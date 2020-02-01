Wolves cub Benny looks to Seal Accies loan move with goals

Wolves’ young striker Benny Ashley-Seal has vowed to go for goals after securing his first loan move, at Accrington Stanley.

The 21-year-old, who has grabbed 20 goals in 37 appearances for the Under-23s, including a hat-trick against Carlisle United in this season’s Leasing.com Trophy, has joined the League One club until the end of the season.

Ashley-Seal signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in January 2019, before he was loaned out to Portuguese side Famalicao.

The Southwark-born striker made his full debut for Wolves earlier this month in the FA Cup third round tie at home to Manchester United, starting the 0-0 draw at Molineux before being replaced by Raul Jimenez at half-time.

Ashley-Seal said: “I am delighted to join on loan and I am ready and firing to go.

“I want to work hard and fight for this team, and do what I do best which is putting the ball in the back of the net.

“As soon as I heard about the interest I was keen on joining Accrington and the manager was a big part of me doing so.”

Manager John Coleman said: “Benny is someone who has been on our radar since the start of the window.

“He’s someone who will add some firepower and hopefully he will get the fans on the edge of their seats. He’ll also give a lift to everyone else in the group.”

Nuno believes the move will benefit Ashley-Seal. He said: “Benny has been a help for us. He has participated in lots of moments in several competitions but there was an option and all the parties agreed on that. We see this benefitting Benny’s future.”

Ashley-Seal is unavailable for Saturday’s visit of AFC Wimbledon, but will be among familiar faces when he gets the chance to make his debut – away to Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday, February 11.

Shrewsbury are managed by former Wolves captain and coach Sam Ricketts and ex-Molineux men Harry Burgoyne – the goalkeeper who joined Town on deadline day – Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Scott Golbourne and Dave Edwards are all at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.