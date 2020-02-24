Wolves boss Nuno reveals secret of players’ incredible stamina

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed the secret of his side’s incredible staying power – no days off!

Nuno’s side played their 44th game of the season on Sunday when they swept away relegation-bound Norwich 3-0 at Molineux.

All those powers of recovery and reserves of stamina will need to be evident again as they face two huge tests more this week.

They travel to Barcelona to play Espanyol in their Europa League round of 32 second leg on Thursday before returning for a first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Nuno is confident his players’ professionalism means they won’t let anyone down.

Asked how they do it, he said: “The way they recover, the way they respect themselves, the way the staff dedicates themselves, and we (staff) don’t have days off.

“We are always preparing ourselves to compete. This is how we want to compete, and the difficulty is to sustain it, so it requires a lot of hard work, and every day is harder.

“It’s our job. We embrace the challenge, so everybody has to help, everyone.”

The ease of Wolves’ victory – their second Premier League double of the season after Manchester City – was underlined by Nuno opting to take off Jota and Jimenez after just 63 and 72 minutes respectively, for Pedro Neto and Adama Traore.

“It was just a decision. We had Adama, Pedro, Daniel (Podence) – who had a strong kick in a previous game – so we decided to bring on Adama this time; they’re all options,” explained the boss.

“The game lasts 95 minutes like we saw, so all the options are good. It’s about making them right.”