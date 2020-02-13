Wolves boss Nuno: Mind the gap on Premier ‘Establishment’

Nuno Esprito Santo believes the days of the Premier League’s Establishment have been knocked for a Big Six.

Wolves host Leicester on Friday night with both Midlands rivals in the mix for a Champions League place, while Sheffield United continue to shock everyone in fifth.

Leicester have already rocked the established group by winning the title in 2016, while Wolves finished seventh last season in their first season back in the top flight.

And despite Liverpool being 22 points clear, Wolves head coach Nuno believes the gap is much smaller than it used to between the so-called top clubs and the rest.

“I think the Premier League is the most competitive competition and you can see,” said the Portuguese.

“I am reluctant to call it the ‘big six’ because I think it’s a very, very, very good league.

“Any team is very difficult. What’s happening this season can happen again next season, but you never know.

“I think the game is changing. There’s not so much difference between the teams now.

“All the squads are impressive in quality and the managers, the way they prepare their teams, improve the quality of the games, so I see smaller gaps between teams.

“Why? Because of the quality of the players, the power in terms of financial that the clubs have to grow and get talented and quality players. Before it was not so much.”

Brendan Rodgers has led Leicester to third, two points behind champions Manchester City, and 10 points clear in the top four.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has twice said Wolves are challengers for a Champions League spot this season, while he also believes Sheffield United can continue their charge for a top-four place.

Nuno believes Leicester or another team could emerge from the pack and shock everyone by winning the title in the near future.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” he said. “But I think it can happen (Leicester win it again) because there are less gaps between the teams.

“All the teams have the ability and the capacity to go and get players, and the quality of the players and the managers preparing their teams, so things can happen. There are not so many gaps now.”

Nuno is always reluctant to publicly say how far Wolves can go. But he re-affirmed his commitment to continue to progress the club.

“I’m only thinking we can improve,” he added. “What embraces me and motivates me is not this project – this is not a project, this is my life now.

“I’ve been here so much time now and I think it’s possible – things can happen, as long as you keep working on your present, and not thinking too much about your future.

“This is the way we work. If things happen, then we will be there to see how it goes, but the right way is to go step by step – the way we’ve been doing things. Other teams are doing fantastic also.”