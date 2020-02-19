Wolves boss Nuno backs Wenger’s call for ‘daylight’ rule change to offside

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has backed Arsene Wenger’s call for a change in the offside law by introducing a ‘daylight’ rule.

Nuno’s side have been denied four goals in the Premier League this season by VAR, second only to Sheffield United’s five.

The latest – for Pedro Neto’s right heel before Willy Boly headed home in the 0-0 draw against Leicester City on Friday night – proved hugely controversial.

VAR will be used for the first time at Molineux for a European game in the Europa League round of 32 game against Espanyol on Thursday night.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger, now Fifa’s chief of global development, is in charge of overseeing the laws of the game and said he wanted the new law to be introduced ‘quickly’.

The proposal, which could be voted on at the meeting of the International FA Board (Ifab) on February 29, would mean any part of the attacker’s body that can score – head, torso, legs – can score if they are in line with a defender.

Currently, if any scoring part of the body is ahead of the defender, it is adjudged offside.

Asked about Wenger’s idea, Nuno said: “I agree. Everybody that is outside the decision-making of the law can give opinions and clearly the opinions are to improve, to make things better for everybody.

“So if Arsene Wenger said that I support it.

“The best people to judge and to make decisions are implicated. I truly respect them but like I say, make it better for everybody so that does not become an issue.”

Nuno also believes those responsible for operating VAR – each game has a Premier League referee making the decisions at the Stockley Park HQ – should be more publicly visible.

“VAR has names behind them – there are referees judging those decisions, so every time we say ‘VAR’ we must start saying

‘Who is doing VAR’ (and make it) more public. If it improves it, good,” he added.

One way to help eradicate the problems could be to encourage referees to view pitchside monitors, something Nuno appears to support in principle.

“I support it as long as it clears and I have been supportive since the beginning of it,” he said.

“I know the referees are trying to find a better way so let’s give them some space and time to decide well, but something has to be done.

“It is part of us – VAR is here to stay the only thing I hope is improvement.

“We want it to be clearer to everybody, especially for the players – sometimes they are on the pitch and they don’t understand the decisions and that takes out the concentration, the focus.

“The delays – it’s too much time and especially the fans are not happy. “Something is not good so something has to be done.”

Nuno has previously said VAR is turning players and fans into robots and he wants to remove the contrast of emotions currently being experienced where goals are being celebrated only to then be dashed.

“I said before, this is the risk we all have – to lose the emotional part of the game,” added the Portuguese.

“Football is (about) goals and happiness is goals, so that moment cannot go away from the game.”