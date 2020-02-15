‘Upset’ Wolves boss Nuno wants change to VAR and return of daylight rule

‘Upset’ Nuno Espirito Santo insists something needs to change with VAR after Wolves missed out on a goal in their 0-0 draw against Leicester – and he advocated a return to the ‘daylight’ rule.

Willy Boly’s 44th-minute header was disallowed after Pedro Neto’s foot was offside in the build-up.

Neto took a short corner, received a pass from Diogo Jota and crossed as he ran away from goal. Matt Doherty then headed the ball back to Boly to nod home.

“Something has to be done,” said head coach Nuno. “When you have something and someone takes it away, you don’t like it, but the law is the law.

“There used to be an expression here in England about ‘clear daylight.’ in these decisions.

“I’m not a specialist on refereeing, but we are not judging the work of the referees here.

“I’m frustrated with the situation and all that is involved. We should not be sitting here talking about this.

“The law is the law, but is there a clear advantage? I don’t want to say it’s a bad decision, but there’s no clear advantage in that situation. The body is in line, the foot stays behind.

“I’m still positive, but I’m upset of course because Molineux was buzzing and suddenly was down.

“Concentration on the game becomes an issue, because it’s very hard for the players to sustain the levels of concentration after this decision. When you see the image it’s even worse.”

Wolves have now been denied goals by VAR four times this season in the league, including two against Leicester after Leander Dendoncker’s strike was struck off on the opening day of the Premier League at King Power Stadium because of a handball against Boly.

“Each time it happens, it upsets you,” admitted Nuno. “It’s upsetting and it becomes harder to regain the concentration of the players because everything changes from that moment.

“What I’m positive about is that full reaction of us professionally, the full reaction of the fans, but something has to be done.

“Let the people that understand make changes to go back to the joy of celebrating goals like we used to do, because we are in danger of becoming robots and football is not about that. When the fans sing they are not happy, we are not happy.”

Despite his feelings at the VAR decision, Nuno was happy with his team’s performance as they made it back-to-back clean sheets after the 0-0 draw at Manchester United.

“It’s not about frustration, it’s about realising what we did in the game, to know analyse it because we played good. We played good.

“The first half we controlled Leicester with possession of the ball, we created many chances, we were well organised, we ‘scored’ in the first half, and in the second half we totally dominated a very good team, full of quality players, with a good manager, so it’s tough.”