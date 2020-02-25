Ton-up Coady says he’s living the dream at Wolves after hitting milestone

Conor Coady admits he is living the dream at Wolves after his ton-up milestone.

Captain Coady, 26, made his 100th consecutive league appearance in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Norwich – and he has played every minute of those games.

The Scouser is just 27 games short of matching the 46-year-old club record set by goalkeeper Phil Parkes in September 1973.

“I heard about it before the game and it’s amazing. The pride I have in this club and walking out every game for this club is really immense,” said the sweeper.

“It’s something I live for; I love playing for this club so to have done it 100 consecutive times, I couldn’t have dreamt it.

“It’s amazing and hopefully I can keep on going and we keep on winning.”

Coady’s record started on October 14, 2017 with a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa. The first 35 games he played of his current run were in the Championship, with the other 65 in the Premier League.

Just eight outfield players have made 100 consecutive Premier League appearances.

Coady is the first Wolves player to achieve the milestone in 17 and a half years, since goalkeeper Michael Oakes, from November 1999 to August 2002.

Oakes actually went within two games of Parkes’s record, with 125 consecutive league appearances, before being replaced Matt Murray.

But Coady is the first outfield player in gold and black to manage the ton in nearly 29 years, since winger Robbie Dennison did 101 from January 1989 to March 1991.

The only other Wolves players in the last 50 years to have achieved the feat are another goalkeeper, Mike Stowell, central defender John McAlle and long-serving full-back Derek Parkin.

Stowell and McAlle both did 106, with the goalkeeper’s from December 1995 to February 1998, and the centre back completing his from when he became a regular in the team in September 1970, to February 1973.

Perhaps it’s little surprise club record appearance holder Parkin makes the list. His 116 consecutive league appearances came from when he signed from Huddersfield in February 1968 to November 1970.