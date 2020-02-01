Nuno: Wolves’ longest break of season came at ideal time for Boly and Jota

Nuno Espirito Santo has suggested Wolves’ longest break of the season came at the right time for Willy Boly and Diogo Jota.

Wolves go to Manchester United on Saturday after a nine-day break since their last game – their longest spell between fixtures since the close season after losing 2-1 to Liverpool a week last Thursday.

Boly was an unused substitute against the Premier League leaders on his return to the matchday 18 after missing 20 matches in three months with a broken ankle.

Jota made his return from the bench as a late replacement for Pedro Neto.

The Molineux head coach reckons the period between games has allowed the injured duo time to adapt to the intensity again on the training ground.

“Yes of course. Having more time allows you to have a different approach on the training ground,” said Nuno.

“It allows your player to recover well and to work with a different intensity when we have more space between games.

“So it will be good for the players who have been out and a good chance for them to improve.

“We’re going to play our 41st game so it’s a lot of competition.

“But we are embracing the challenge and now it’s a good time to take some time to look at what’s coming ahead of us because it’s going to be as intense as it’s been before.”

Boly’s return is timely with Nuno having allowed the experienced Ryan Bennett to join Leicester and Jesus Vallejo returning to Spain for a ‘sub-loan’ to Granada.

Jota’s comeback adds competition to a forward area Nuno is happy he has strengthened with the arrivals of Daniel Podence and Leonardo Campana following the departures of Patrick Cutrone and Benny Ashley-Seal on loan.

Nuno admits their return is hugely welcome with such a small squad.

“All the players are important. All those here – the back-ups, the players who have come – are important because we still have a lot of competition in front of us.

“We miss every player. We missed Morgan (Gibbs-White) and (Bruno) Jordao when they were out.

“The way we operate and how we do things when a player is out means we miss them a lot.”