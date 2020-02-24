Nuno reveals delight at Jota as goal-den streak continues for Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo revealed his delight with Diogo Jota after the in-form forward continued his goal-den streak by ripping Norwich apart.

Jota made it five goals in four days with a double against the Canaries in Wolves’ 3-0 win after his hat-trick in the 4-0 rout of Espanyol on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old assisted in the other goal as his shot hit the post before Raul Jimenez converted for his 21st goal of the season in all competitions.

Nuno insists Jota hasn’t been doing anything different but hopes his impressive run continues as Wolves prepare to face the return against Espanyol in Barcelona on Thursday before their first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

“Of course, I’m delighted with his goals,” said the head coach. “It’s nothing specific – these things happen.

“His last touch has been clinical Thursday and on Sunday, and hopefully it continues.

“He is always confident – everyone is. We know a player’s performance can go up and down.

“It’s about the right decisions, the right solutions we try to find to keep sustaining his performance, and not only him, but all the team.”

Jota looked inspired and Norwich had no answer to his speed, power and finishing.

The Portugal international now has 14 goals in all competitions this season, but remarkably, has only netted in three Premier League games.

“I’m delighted with the energy we put in,” added Nuno. “We played Thursday, it was the same boys, and they entered the game, it requires a lot of running.

“We run more than the other team, that requires a lot of energy, so fantastic for the boys.”

As well as their clinical finishing, Wolves were in stubborn mood at the back as they kept a fourth consecutive clean sheet for the first time since October 2018.

“Everything starts from there,” said Nuno. “We were well organised, the team was well placed on the pitch, the shape was good, and it meant we didn’t allow them too many chances.

“In the previous game they had four chances, one v ones against Rui, so we’ve improved from that.”

The Molineux gaffer added: “I was pleased with the performance, we were organised and we managed the game well.

“We had good possession of the ball, we moved well through the middle, we were able to block them, and after that, everything improved in our game to the end.

“Of course, the result is important, but it’s important with the way we managed the game according to our result.

“With the football we are playing we said we need to manage the game well, so it was a well-played game.”