Nuno hint on Campana joining Wolves’ first team: ‘He’s a good option’

Nuno Espirito Santo has hinted new Wolves signing Leanardo Campana could be involved with the first team soon.

The 19-year-old Ecuador international was signed from SC Barcelona in his homeland for £300,000 compensation in the January transfer window.

Campana was initially earmarked for the Under-23s squad along with fellow January arrivals Nigel Lonwijk, Enzo Loiodice and Justin Hubner.

But he has quickly impressed the head coach and Nuno is happy to have him working with the senior squad to help his development.

Portuguese youngsters Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao – who arrived in a joint £20m deal from Lazio in the summer – were also originally placed with the development group but both are now part of Nuno’s squad.

Neto in particular looks really promising and has now featured in 29 games in all competitions, including 18 Premier League matches.

Two of his three goals have come in his last seven outings, while an injury hampered Jordao’s progress but he was on the bench for the 0-0 draw away to Manchester United last time out.

Nuno is hoping Campana will follow a similar pathway, saying: “He’s been training with us. He’s finished his participation with the national team and I think he’s adapting from the first day I saw him.

“It’s about progressing and improving and transforming into a good option for us.

“He’s working well. He’s a good player. Hopefully you can see for yourself but I think he’s a good option.

“But he’s a good back-up to have and a player we want to improve and to make him better.

“This is our philosophy – always trying to bring players that we believe have space for improvement.”

Nuno hinted that the striker, who is seen as eventually competing with Raul Jimenez for the main striker’s role, was under consideration for a place on the bench at Old Trafford.

When asked about this, the head coach said: “Every player has a chance. We’ve seen before that even very young players have their chance in big stadiums.”