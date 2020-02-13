Nuno believes Wolves’ future remains bright after Thelwell’s departure

Nuno Espirito Santo believes the long-term future of Wolves remains in good hands despite the departure of Kevin Thelwell.

Wolves were rocked by the exit of Thelwell, who was sporting director, to New York Red Bulls just after the January transfer window shut.

The loss of Thelwell, who had served the club for 11 and a half years, is the second major departure from Molineux in several months after managing director Laurie Dalrymple left last July.

Dalrymple has not been replaced and his duties have been split between chairman Jeff Shi and marketing manager Russell Jones.

Wolves are now actively seeking a replacement for Thelwell and hope to have someone in place by the end of the season.

Asked if he was concerned about the progress of the club in the wake of Thelwell’s exit, head coach Nuno said: “No. I am not concerned because the club will take the decisions it has to take and replace the people with quality people also.

“The future is there. More important than us as individuals is the club.

“Wolves is in a growing process. Everybody has helped. Anyone who comes has to keep the same philosophy, working for the club, helping the club.”

Nuno worked closely with Thelwell, particularly on recruitment in and out, and contracts, ever since the Portuguese’s arrival in July 2017 and the sporting director was believed to be heavily influential in his arrival.

“It is always disappointing to see someone going but Kevin left for the reasons he said, for a new chance and a new challenge and he wanted to embrace it,” said the Portuguese.

“It is always disappointing to see someone…I remember the first meeting I had about coming to Wolves was with Kevin and Laurie. Most of them are not here anymore. I respect that.”

Meanwhile, Nuno says the club has no long-term concerns about Adama Traore’s shoulder injury.

The pacy forward has twice recently suffered a dislocation in the same shoulder, most recently in the last game away to Manchester United.

Asked if the problem will need surgery, Nuno said: “I don’t think so. He is OK. All the squad are available for tomorrow apart from (Ruben) Vinagre.

“It is less worrying for him (Traore) because he is strong and he has a lot of people taking care of him.

“The problem is there, it takes time to settle down. The kind of work he is doing, muscular work, getting stronger, and taking care, avoiding some kind of contact.”