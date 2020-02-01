Luke at Matheson – he’s ready made for Wolves, says Thelwell

Wolves believe Luke Matheson is tailor made for them after signing him from League One side Rochdale for £1m.

The highly-rated 17-year-old right back completed his medical and agreed terms in Wolverhampton on Friday, and will now spend the rest of the season back on loan at Spotland before returning to Wolves for pre-season training.

The England Under-18 international is a graduate of Dale’s academy and has now played 24 first-team games after a rapid rise to the first-team in the past 12 months.

At 15, he became Rochdale’s youngest player when making his debut against Bury and this season has established himself as a regular.

Matheson made national headlines when scoring against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup in September, just after getting his GCSE results.

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: “The system we play, it’s set up for him.

“He plays at right-back for Rochdale at the moment, but he’s a right-wing back in our eyes because of his energy and ability to continually sprint and recover.

“Our recruitment team have watched Luke since he made his debut at 15.

“He’s made a lot of appearances for Rochdale in League One, which is a very good standard, and had strong games in the cups, particularly this season against Manchester United and Newcastle United.

“To have so much experience, be English and have such a strong mentality is fantastic and we think he’s everything we’re about.

“He’s playing so often at Rochdale, so we’re sending him back there on loan, to continue to get experience and that should hopefully give him more game time. Then he’ll come back to us for the start of pre-season in the summer.

“It’s great for all of us to get him in the building, we’re really excited and we think he’s going to be a top talent.”