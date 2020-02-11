ICYMI: Wolves star Raul Jimenez to become a father – and wants to get wed

Wolves hotshot Raul Jimenez is to become a father, after he and his actress girlfriend Daniela Basso announced they are expecting their first child.

The 28-year-old club record signing’s new arrival will be born this summer, and the pair, who are settled in Wolverhampton, are understandably delighted.

The Mexico international, who has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, said news that the couple are to become parents has given him an unexpected boost on the pitch.

“Since I found out the good news in November, I’ve been scoring more goals,” said Jimenez, who has over 3.33m followers on Twitter.

“Now our lives are going to change a lot and in such a good way. Soon we will be a family of five – Daniela, me, our two dogs Dobby and Agua, and our new baby – and I couldn’t be happier.”

The baby is due in July and the striker told HELLO! magazine he is thrilled at the prospect of the impending arrival.

“I’m so excited about the baby and that I’m going to be a father,” added Jimenez.

Daniela, who is an actress in a Mexican soap opera and has over 150,000 Instagram followers, says Raul became broody first. “During the World Cup in Russia in 2018, Raul saw his friends with their babies, and told me, ‘By the next World Cup I want to have children so that they can watch me play,’” she recalls.

Jimenez, who cost Wolves £32.6m in July 2019 after a successful season-long loan spell from Benfica, now says he wants to marry Daniela to make their family complete.

“After the baby’s born, we’ll settle down into our new routine and then we’ll think about marriage,” he said. “I believe in a love that lasts forever, that when you’re with the right person and you’re in love, you can do anything.”

As well as a settled home life, Jimenez admits he thrives on the support of the fans who sing his name in their ‘Si Senor’ chant every game.

“It gives me a great feeling that every player wants to achieve,” he added. “The supporters like me and I like them.”