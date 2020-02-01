Blues lose as two Wolves forwards reject loan chance at St Andrew’s

Birmingham City suffered a double last-ditch deadline day setback after two Wolves players turned down loan moves to St Andrew’s.

Bright Enobakhare rejected the chance to join Pep Clotet’s side on Thursday over personal terms.

Blues then came back in for the 21-year-old forward in the hours before the January transfer window shut, only for Enobakhare to again turn down the chance to move to the Championship to the end of the season.

After failing to entice the Nigerian, Blues came in for Wolves Under-23s striker Renat Dadashov.

But the German-born Ajerbaijan forward also felt the move wasn’t right for him.

The 20-year-old feels he wants to establish himself at Wolves after recently making his debut for the Under-23s.

Dadashov has gone through the upheaval of previous temporary spells before, having returned from several months at Portuguese side Pacos Ferreira, where he failed to score in seven appearances earlier this season.

Blues have been desperate for increased firepower ever since losing Che Adams to Southampton last summer, while they have this week allowed Fran Villalba to return to Spain on loan with Segunda División club Almería.

While Dadashov’s immediate pathway seems clear as he settles into life with James Collins’s squad, the future of Enobakhare is less so.

In between Blues’ two failed attempts to sign him, Coventry, where he enjoyed a hugely successful loan in the second half of last season, went back in for him.

Now the window has shut, it looks like he will spend the rest of the campaign at Molineux, where his contract expires in the summer.

The first half of the season was a wasted exercise for Enobakhare, after Paul Cook’s Wigan ended his loan early after he made just two appearances, none since August and was sent to train with the development squad.

Meanwhile, Blues’ former Wolves midfielder David Davis, 28, has joined fellow Championship side Charlton on loan for the rest of the season.