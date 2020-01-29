Wolves winger Graham targeted by Gills after Cobblers trial

Wolves winger Jordan Graham could be on his way out of Molineux – to League One Gillingham.

Gills boss Steve Evans is seeking wide options and is understood to be keen on the 24-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer and almost certain to leave this month.

Graham is understood to have had a trial with former Wolves captain Keith Curle at League Two promotion contenders Northampton in the last few days, but is now being targeted by the Gills.

The former Aston Villa winger is back at Wolves playing for the Under-23s after a loan spell with Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv was cut short because of an issue with FIFA clearance.

Graham played against the Gills last season on loan for Oxford, a match where Evans was apparently present.

The wideman joined Wolves from Aston Villa in 2015 and has had loans with Oxford, Fulham and Ipswich Town since then.

He has played just 14 league games for the club, and none since December 2017. He is not expected to be involved in Wolves’ Under-23s’ game at home to Liverpool in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday night at Molineux.

Gillingham are currently 14th in League One, eight points off the last play-off place and 14 points above the relegation zone.

Evans’s side are nine league matches unbeaten, but six have been draws, including the last four.